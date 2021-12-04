CLYDE — The Clyde-Savannah Golden Eagles girls basketball team couldn’t have wished for a better scenario to open up their regular season: Friday night at home against Route 31 rival the Lyons Lions — who had won their first two games of the season.
Clyde-Savannah put Wayne County on notice right away and flew past the Lions for a 59-31 victory in a game that ended with over seven minutes still left on the clock.
A scary on-court moment transpired just as the fourth quarter got underway as Lyons junior Kara Stephens hit the ground hard on a foul to the ground and made direct contact to the floor with her head. With 7:38 remaining, the game was called after the serious injury.
“We’re hoping she’s okay. She hit her head pretty hard on a hard foul, we’re just praying for her,” Lyons head coach Marty Colegrove said about Stephens after the game.
“With the stands being full of fans once again, this atmosphere between Clyde and Lyons is how it should be,” Clyde-Savannah head coach Steven Dunn said after the win. “It’s unfortunate what happen at the end of the game, but our girls played well. We struggled initially but we overcame. We’re looking to do some good things this year.”
Clyde-Savannah (1-0, 1-0) junior Jaida Larsen scored the first six points for her Golden Eagles that lead to an impressive game-high of 36 points.
The two sides traded a pair of leads to start but with four minutes remaining in the first quarter, Larsen dashed to the basket, made the lay-up and went to the line to shoot the and-1.
Larsen missed the free throw but the lay-up gave the Golden Eagles a lead they never relinquished.
“We need to play better defense, box-out and worry about what we can control,” Colegrove said.
Lyons (2-1, 0-1) freshman Jayla Bell came into Friday averaging close to a triple-double on the season as she finished with a season-low but team-high 12 points.
“Lyons has pretty much had our number the last three, four years so our number-one goal was defense,” Dunn said on the mindset coming in. “As long as that defense intensity stayed up, which it did, good things would happen and that was the outcome.”
With a 14-7 lead after one quarter, the Golden Eagles started capitalizing off Lyons’ mistakes in the second. Clyde-Savannah outscored the Lions by 16 points in the second quarter to extend their lead.
“I’m looking for a lot of heart, hustle and hunger, that’s all I want,” Colegrove said on his season’s expectations.