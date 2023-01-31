GENEVA — The Geneva Panthers girls basketball team is still looking to find its identity under first-year head coach Matt Deisering, who previously coached the Geneva boys team.
The Clyde-Savannah Golden Eagles were counting on Monday night’s non-league matchup at Geneva High School being a good opportunity to get some momentum in hopes of securing the Wayne County league title this year.
Led by senior Jaida Larsen and freshman Taylor Carnevale, the Golden Eagles won their third straight game by beating the Panthers 70-24 after a strong opening quarter.
Larsen finished with a game-high 26 points and Carnevale recorded 12 of her 19 points for C-S in the first quarter as she helped with a 30-9 lead after the first eight minutes.
Prior, Geneva (1-13) tied the game up 3-3 after senior guard Kelly Bucklin stole the Golden Eagles possession at mid-court for an easy fast-break lay-up down the other end.
The Panthers are still trying to figure out how to be more consistent on the defensive end but they certainly showed some glimpses throughout the night.
Geneva’s defense’s did not allow a C-S second quarter field goal until a little over three minutes were left on the clock before halftime.
The Panthers were led in scoring by freshman guard Meghan Forbes, who drained a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter from opposite sides of the court to add to her 11 points in the game.
Larsen connected on 12 of the first 14 points in the second half to help C-S (9-4) cruise to victory. Senior teammates Kylie Paylor and Ashlyn Rattray both recorded in double-figures in the contest as Paylor closed with 12 points while Rattray ended with 11 points.
The Golden Eagles lead by one game in the loss column for first place in the current Wayne County league standings over East Rochester, Gananda and rival Lyons. It will be interesting to see when C-S plays all three of them over a four-day stretch later this regular season from Feb. 6-9.