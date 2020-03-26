GENEVA — Another season is in the books for the Finger Lakes and Wayne County girls basketball leagues, minus the usual crowning of state champions due to the COVID-19 crisis. There were lots of highlights, with Waterloo, Palmyra-Macedon, Red Jacket, Marcus Whitman and Lyons all getting at least a share of league titles.
With an end of a season means all-league selections to be handed out.
Lyons won the Wayne County league title outright, its first in seven seasons, with a league record of 12-2 and an overall record of 20-4. Lions head coach Kristin Bassett was named the Wayne County Coach of the Year.
“Being selected as Wayne County Coach of the Year was truly an honor,” Bassett stated. “It was really tight in the standings for the entire season. So, needless to say, I was amongst some great company with the other league coaches. Any one of them could easily have been given this honor. I’m grateful that they felt I was most deserving of it.”
Caiden Crego led the Lions to the Class C2 sectional championship game. The senior was named Wayne County Player of the Year.
“Caiden Crego is a fierce competitor that works on her game every day and has earned the honor of Player of the Year,” Bassett added. “She’s a respected player throughout the league and surrounding area. In three years she was just shy of 1,000 points. She showed great senior leadership throughout the season and sectionals.
“It has been an absolute pleasure to coach such a talent. We tested and pushed one another to the limit some days, but that’s what has made our relationship a lifelong one.”
Crego, along with fellow Players of the Year Kyaira Woody of Romulus (Finger Lakes West) and Andra Savage of Palmyra-Macedon (Finger Lakes East), was selected to play in the Section V Ronald McDonald Exceptional Senior All-Star Game that was canceled. Red Jacket’s Sydney Close, Pal-Mac’s Katie Smyth, and Gananda’s Lindsey Wunder also were selected, while Romulus chief Charlie Luffman was picked as a coach.
Woody was a dynamic player who averaged a shade under 20 points per game. She helped the Warriors finish third in the West, one game behind co-champions Whitman and Red Jacket.
Pal-Mac is another team that had a stellar season, finishing with an overall record 18-5. The Red Raiders shared the Finger Lakes East league title with Waterloo at a league record of 12-2. Both squads had not won league titles since also sharing the crown in 2013-14 — coincidentally, both went 12-2 in league play that season.
Red Raiders head coach Dan Harris was named the Finger Lakes East Coach of the Year.
“It’s obviously important as a coach,” Harris stated on being named to the honor of Coach of the Year, “especially to recognized by my colleagues that have been doing girls basketball for such a long time in our league. I respect all those coaches.”
Savage and classmate Katie Smyth were Pal-Mac’s leaders.
“I think (Andra) was deserving (as Player of the Year),” Harris replied. “She came off an injury last year where she couldn’t compete; she was at every practice and game. I could tell that she was hungry to come back. She came to everything in the off-season. Her and my other senior, Katie Smyth, led us to the sectional finals. Obviously, the whole team was involved with that, but those two seniors were leaders.”
Geneva’s Mariah Russ, Newark’s Morgan Kesecker, Pal-Mac’s Trinity Ellersick, Lyons’ Alexis O’Neil, and East Rochester’s Jeannalise Gomez were chosen from area leagues as Ronald McDonald Game cheerleaders.