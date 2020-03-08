ROCHESTER — Fourth-seeded Palmyra-Macedon was fresh off a third victory in three ties against Finger Lakes East rival and No. 1 seed Waterloo. Second-seeded Dansville also authored an impressive semifinal win.
The two met Saturday with a Section V Class B1 championship at stake. The Red Raiders could not overcome a cold third quarter.
Dansville used a dominant eight minutes after halftime to forge a lead it turned into a 64-52 triumph.
Pal-Mac senior captain Katie Smyth drained a deep 3-pointer from the right wing to open the scoring. The team’s other senior captain, Andra Savage made three of four free throws in the opening quarter as the Red Raiders (18-5) took a 17-12 lead.
Savage finished with 21 points, two more than Smyth.
The second quarter would start with a Marianna Hodgins block, leading to a Savage layup that forged a 7-point lead. Smyth would stay hot in the second quarter for the Red Raiders with a corner 3-pointer in the middle of the second quarter, and another deep 3-pointer from the right wing with 35 seconds left in the second. The long-range prowess helped Pal-Mac take a 29-23 advantage into the locker room.
The third quarter started well enough. Smyth found Savage with a baseline pass to put the Red Raiders up 36-27 with 5:45 remaining in the period. Dansville responded by scoring 15-0 consecutive points. Smyth’s lay-in with 49 seconds left in the third stemmed the tide, but Dansville (21-2) grabbed a 46-39 edge through 24 minutes.
“It was tough, obviously,” Pal-Mac head coach Dan Harris said of the third quarter. “Dansville is a championship team. It was tough to handle losing that lead.”
Pal-Mac tried to fight back in the fourth quarter, but Dansville simply wouldn’t allow it.
Savage saw her high school basketball career end when she fouled out with 1:20 remaining. Smyth was taken out with 26 seconds left on the clock.
“Great kids,” Harris said of his two seniors. “So happy I had an opportunity to coach them. ... They lead us. The team got on their back in a lot of games and they carried us a quite of ways. I appreciate them and wish nothing but the best for them. I’m definitely going to miss them, the program is going to miss them, they’re great kids.”
“I feel incredibly blessed to be able to work with the kids that I was able to work with,” Harris added. “God’s been good to me and I think He’s been good to them. I feel like we overachieved a little bit. (The Democrat and Chronicle) didn’t mention us any preseason (talks). Waterloo was mentioned. Batavia was mentioned. Dansville was mentioned. The fact that we were playing for a trophy was success.”