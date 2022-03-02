CANANDAIGUA — The 1-seeded Dundee/Bradford girls basketball team advanced to the Class C3 sectional finals on Tuesday evening with a 46-39 victory over 5-seeded Keshequa.
But, not without some dramatics.
The BraveScots trailed 30-24 going into the final quarter of the game and they didn’t find the lead until 3:43 remained on the clock when senior guard Nikki Peterson knocked down a pair of free throws to put Dundee/Bradford up 34-33.
Keshequa reclaimed the lead with 2:30 to go at 37-34 but sophomore Mikayla Schoffner trimmed the lead back to one after a BraveScots lay-up.
The score remained the same on the next Dundee/Bradford possession when freshman guard Kendall Parker shot up a contested 3-pointer that bounced off the side of the rim and into the air, eventually falling in the hoop to give her team a 39-37 lead.
Keshequa was able to tie the game up at 39-all but Parker drew a foul on the following BraveScots possession.
Parker drained both free throws to give Dundee/Bradford the lead for good at 41-39.
Parker led her team in scoring with 19 points in the win.
Dundee/Bradford (21-1) held Keshequa scoreless for the final 1:41 after the pair of Parker free throws to advance to the sectional finals.
The BraveScots will now face the 2-seeded York on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the finals at Rush-Henrietta High School. The same York that eliminated Dundee/Bradford in the semifinals a year ago.