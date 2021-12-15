DUNDEE — A big second half helped the Dundee/Bradford girls basketball team stay undefeated on Tuesday night.
The BraveScots handed visiting Harley/Allendale-Columbia its first loss of the season, 52-37, to make an early statement in hopes to win the Finger Lakes West title in 2022.
“The girls have been working really hard,” Dundee/Bradford head coach Michael Strait said after the win. “I’m really proud of how they came together, especially in the second half. They’ve been putting good games together, we just haven’t been able to make many shots. We started making our shots in the second half. They showed tonight what we’re capable of.”
The BraveScots (3-0, 2-0) came out of the gate slow despite leading 11-8 at the end of the first quarter. Dundee/Bradford struggled to rebound the ball defensively, giving the Wolves second-chance points.
Even with the offensive rebounds, the Wolves struggled to get by Dundee/Bradford freshman Kendall Parker. Parker led the way for her squad from the opening tip-off with four steals in the opening quarter that all lead to points down the other end. Parker scored seven of her game-high 16 points in the opening quarter.
The Wolves (3-1, 2-1) came out firing in the second quarter to score nine of the first 10 points of the quarter.
It wasn’t until 4:08 remained in the second when Dundee/Bradford sophomore Kailey Yeoman snagged a long defensive rebound, dribbled the ball coast-to-coast through multiple defenders and got the lay-in to amp up the home faithful.
That play seemed to jump-start the BraveScots to be the turning point of the ballgame as Dundee/Bradford outscored the Wolves 12-3 after that play and lead 24-20 at the halftime break.
The BraveScots outscored HAC 40-20 for the rest the of the game after that fancy move by Yeoman, who finished her night with eight points.
“We were watching a little too much,” Strait said on his improvement defensively throughout the game. “We were just not hustling. We have the capability of going after loose balls. We have the capability to use our speed in our advantage. We really used that speed advantage in the second half.”
The third quarter took longer than the rest due to multiple fouls from both sides. The Wolves used free throws to keep themselves within reach.
It wasn’t until Dundee/Bradford senior Jade Roussell knocked down the final two field goals of the third quarter to extend the BraveScots lead to 37-27.
The Wolves crawled back within eight points in the final quarter of the game but the BraveScots continued to surge.
Roussell drained the lone three pointer of the game for her team in the right corner in front of her team’s bench to increase the Dundee/Bradford lead to 48-31 halfway through the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Roussell and senior teammate Hallie Knapp both finished with 10 points.
The two sides will meet once again on Jan. 26 with the rematch to take place at HAC.
“After today, pretty high,” Strait said on his team’s expectations this season. “All of the girls will feel disappointed if we don’t at least win the league. Our goal is to win sectionals. We’ve been working for it for a few years now, we’ve come up a little short in the past couple. I think we have the group to do it.”