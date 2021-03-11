DUNDEE − The Dundee/Bradford Scots had beaten everyone except South Seneca on their way to Wednesday’s Section Class C2 semifinal contest against York Central.
Meanwhile, the seventh-seeded Knights had upended No. 2 seed Oakfield-Alabama in the opening round Monday, meaning third-seeded Dundee/Bradford was able to host a second straight postseason game.
With an 8-3 record entering the semifinals, York hardly resembled a lower seed; in fact, the eight-team Class C2 bracket, arguably, was the best in the entire girls tournament.
The Knights continued to enjoy life away from home, leading most of the night and eventually outlasting the Scots, 45-35.
“We fought really hard all game,” Dundee/Bradford coach Michael Strait said afterward. “York was a tough team. They were active, they got their hands on the basketball, they got to the basket when they wanted to, but our girls really battled.
“I’m extremely proud of them for all that we’ve done this year, to go 9-3 as a team that came together from two schools in such a quick time because we hadn’t had an off-season. I’m really proud how well they worked together all season.”
The Scots had multiple 2-point leads in the opening quarter, but York would not allow Dundee/Bradford to gain any breathing room. The visitors took a 9-8 lead heading into the second quarter.
About six minutes remained before halftime when Dundee/Bradford junior Nikki Peterson drained a right-wing 3-pointer to the Scots ahead, 14-13. It turned out to be the final lead of the night for Dundee/Bradford (9-3).
York scored the next eight points. However, Peterson answered with another 3 to reduce the gap to 21-19 at the half.
Five minutes into the second half, Dundee/Bradford senior Jillian Underhill snagged a defensive rebound and delivered a fast-break layup to knot the score at 24 apiece.
Underhill scored a team-high 11 points. Classmate Makenzie Cratsley connected for 10 points.
Underhill and Cratsley are two of only three seniors on the Dundee/Bradford roster.
“It’s hard when you’ve played for one school your whole life, when you’ve been the star for each school,” Strait said about his senior class. “These girls put their egos aside and really worked well together. They all had the same goal: They all wanted to win and be successful. I appreciate that they did that.”
York closed the third quarter on a 7-0 run, capped by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the left wing by Knights senior Stephanie Schunk.
Dundee/Bradford climbed with four points on one occasion in the fourth quarter, but York junior Sydnee Emerson proved too much to handle, netting six of her game-high 23 points in the final eight minutes.