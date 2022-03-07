HENRIETTA — The Dundee/Bradford girls basketball team sought revenge on Saturday morning against the 2-seed York after getting eliminated by the Knights in last year’s sectional semifinals.
However, it was not sweet revenge in the championship for the 1-seed Dundee/Bradford in a 42-35 defeat at Rush-Henrietta high school.
“Our girls are very resilient, they’ve showed it all year,” Dundee/Bradford head coach Michael Strait said after the game. “When things get tough, they dig deep. They never stop working, they put in the work at practice, they put in the work in games. I’m really proud of them even though we lost. I’ve never coached a group of girls that are just so tough mentally (and) physically. I’m super proud of them.”
A slow, 13-3 start put the BraveScots into an early hole they struggled to climb out of for the remainder of the game.
Dundee/Bradford senior guard Nikki Peterson made both of her team’s field goals in the opening quarter as her second basket was a corner 3-pointer in front of the Knights bench in the final seconds to cut the early deficit to 13-6 at the end of the first.
The Dundee/Bradford (21-2) offense remained cold in the second quarter leading to a 26-10 York lead at the halftime break.
Senior Hallie Knapp made the lone BraveScots field goal in the second quarter leading up to her nine points in the contest. Knapp, along with freshman teammate Kendall Parker, were named to the all-tournament team after the finals concluded.
Parker, who led Dundee/Bradford in scoring with 19 points in their semifinal comeback win over Keshequa, was held scoreless until she made a 3-pointer two minutes into the second half.
The BraveScots chipped into the York lead in the third quarter as they held the Knights (20-3) to just six points in the quarter making it a 32-22 game heading into the final quarter.
Foul trouble was a huge issue for the BraveScots on Saturday as Parker and sophomore teammate Mikayla Schoffner both had four fouls late in the game, forcing Strait to come up with a different defensive gameplan.
After cutting the game to 10 points, York knocked down a dagger 3-pointer in the first possession of the fourth to sink the hopes of the BraveScots for the moment.
Senior forward Jade Roussell scored six of her seven points in the final quarter of the game helping with the Dundee/Bradford’s late push.
As time began to not be in the BraveScots’ favor, Parker was able to hit a left-wing 3-pointer to trim the York lead to five a 40-35 with 55 seconds left on the clock.
Dundee/Bradford held strong on defense and got the ball back with the same score in need of another basket but Roussell’s 3-point attempt was blocked with only 7.2 seconds left.
Parker then fouled out with only 1.2 seconds to go after leading her team once again with 12 points.
“We have a lot of talent all the way down,” Strait said on his program going forward. “Our JV team was very successful this year, our modified team was very successful this year, our youth programs were very successful this year. I know that we have girls that really want to win and I hope something like this, losing tonight, will just build the fire even more.”
The BraveScots’ 2021-22 season comes to an end against York once again but for a program that is still making the transition in playing with two different schools, Strait’s team continues to improve from year-to-year with hopes that 2023 will finally be the year that a sectional championship will be heading to two schools that are only separated by 14 miles apart.