DUNDEE — The Dundee/Bradford girls basketball team has only lost once since the last time they faced the Bloomfield Bombers on Dec. 7.
The BraveScots kept their Finger Lakes West league title hopes alive by grabbing a huge 58-37 win over the first-place Bombers on Friday night at Dundee High School using a big second-half run.
Bloomfield (9-2, 8-1) led by as many as six points during the game and owned a 31-27 advantage with 3:14 left remaining in the third quarter.
D/B sophomore guard Kendall Parker was held to just two points in the first half but she contributed 10 of her 16 points in the third quarter.
Parker drained a clutch 3-pointer with just under two minutes left in the third quarter to give D/B (10-2, 7-1) a 32-31 lead and they remained on top for the rest of the night.
That Parker 3 was in the early stages of what became a 20-0 run by the BraveScots that carried over into the fourth quarter. The game-deciding run occurred in just under five minutes.
Junior guard Kailey Yeoman lead D/B with 18 points while junior teammate Mikayla Schoffner added 10 points.
Marcus Whitman (9-2, 7-1) was also a winner on Friday. It will be three-team race for the league crown during this final month of the regular season.