GORHAM — It was the final night of the girls basketball regular season for both Finger Lakes West champion Dundee/Bradford BraveScots and the Marcus Whitman Wildcats on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats hung around for the entire contest but the BraveScots prevailed in a thriller 47-42 to finish the 2021-22 season undefeated in league play.
“It was a battle,” Dundee/Bradford head coach Michael Strait said after the win. “Marcus Whitman has improved so much throughout the season, they played really well tonight. Our girls had some moments where we got down a little bit, you could see it in their faces. We just tried to keep them motivated the best we could and they came out, played really well in the fourth quarter.”
Dundee/Bradford came out red-hot on both sides of the ball and took a 17-6 lead after one quarter.
Marcus Whitman cut the lead to 25-22 at halftime but remained behind until the final 90 seconds of the third quarter.
Junior Olivia Herod drained a 3-pointer for the Wildcats to cut the deficit to 32-31 and in the final minute of the third, freshman Lily Carroll made a basket to put Marcus Whitman up 33-32 at the end of the period putting the home faithful into frenzy.
The crowd remained up on its feet to start the final quarter as junior Wildcat Aurora Woodworth stole a BraveScots pass at half-court, drove to the rim with a Dundee/Bradford defender on her before slamming on the brakes and draining a step-back jumper. With that play, Woodworth extended the lead to 35-32 to open up the fourth.
Woodworth led her team with 12 points after scoring four field goals in the second half.
The BraveScots (19-1, 16-0) remained behind until 3:31 was left on the clock when freshman guard Kendall Parker swished in a couple of free throws to put her team back up 41-40. Parker finished with a game-high 13 points.
Woodworth answered with a jumper to put the Wildcats back up 42-41.
The score stayed the same with under two minutes to play as Parker’s jump shot was just off the rim as sophomore teammate Mikayla Schoffner was there for the offensive rebound. After Schoffner’s put-back was no good, senior captain Hallie Knapp cleaned up with a put-back lay-up to put her BraveScots up 43-42, forcing a Marcus Whitman timeout with 1:05 to play. Knapp contributed for 12 points in the win.
Following the timeout, Dundee/Bradford sophomore guard Kailey Yeoman decided the game with a huge steal off the inbound pass at the top of the key, forcing Herod to foul.
The foul was Herod’s fifth, ending her night with 11 points as the Wildcats were in the bonus sending Yeoman to the line.
Yeoman knocked down the second of the two free throws and made it a 44-42 game and ended her night with 10 points.
The following Marcus Whitman possession went much like their previous. A costly turnover gave the ball back to Dundee/Bradford. Parker made one of two free throws after a Wildcats foul.
Despite two turnovers in a row, Marcus Whitman (9-10, 9-7) still had a chance. The Wildcats got the ball back down 45-42 with 35.2 seconds left in the game. But, Marcus Whitman could not shake the BraveScots defense, which forced a third straight turnover that created a fastbreak for Parker who sealed the win with a layup.
“I think a little adversity was good for us,” Strait said on his team moving towards sectionals. “We have a lot of work to do to get ready because everybody we will see in sectionals, we haven’t faced yet except for HAC. We have to do some scouting and see what we have to work against.”
Both Dundee/Bradford (Class C3) and Marcus Whitman (Class C1) will start their sectional runs next week with the same goals that they had at the beginning of the season: win a title.