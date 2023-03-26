CLIFTON PARK — Even with a state championship victory, the 2022-2023 season wasn't quite over just yet for the first-time state champ Waterloo Tigers girls basketball team.
Waterloo capped off a 28-1 season after capturing the Class B Federation Tournament Championship this past weekend by defeating South Bronx Prep in the semifinals on Saturday afternoon, 60-30 and then dominating past Preston in the championship game on Sunday afternoon, 68-35.
The Tigers stormed out to a 12-0 start in the title game and it set the tone for the remainder of the contest.
"It's a mix of emotions," Waterloo head coach Michael Bree said in a phone call to the Times after one last win for this season. "It's a great feeling to win this whole thing. It's bittersweet because we're saying goodbye to a great group of seniors that really meant a lot to us."
Sunday was officially the last game played in a Tigers uniform for seniors Morgan Caraballo, Natalie DiSanto, Jazzmyn Lewis, Logan Amidon, Davonti'a Loucks and McKenzie Schutt.
"Let's go finish it off, play two more games, win two more games, send our seniors out the right way," Bree said on the mindset coming in this Federation Tournament.
"A lot of this year's success was a result of last year's (state championship game)," he added. "This group knew what we wanted. Last year we let one slip by us. Once we got past sectionals (this year), we saw a difference in the focus. I never really felt we were going to lose a game this year to be honest with you. I thought this group was always going to find a way to win and for the most part they did."
DiSanto finished with a team-high 24 points in the championship game while Caraballo contributed with 16 points and Lewis added 8 points in their final game of their high school basketball careers.
This is a Tigers program that has won 16 consecutive games since their lone loss this season back on Jan. 27 at Finger Lakes East rival Palmyra-Macedon.
Bree said that he remembered his seniors approaching him after the bus ride home from Palmyra that night saying to him, "We don't want to feel that again, what do we need to do?"
After last year's team, Bree talked with his assistant coaches about a new proposed alignment strategic-wise and he gave his seniors the final approval which they were all for it.
"We became stronger in area's that we needed to become stronger at," Bree said.
The new era of Waterloo girls basketball starts now with a lot of players already having a ton of postseason experience and success.
"This was a season that was just easy to coach," Bree said on what he has enjoyed most this year. "Last year, we were judged based on our scores and what we did. This year, we just went out there and played basketball. It was such a free-willing style. We knew what we were going to do defensively but it was just so much fun to watch them play on offense because it was so quick and sudden to do things."