Finger Lakes East girls basketball showcased itself as one of the top leagues in New York state from the beginning of the season until the very end. Two teams won Section V titles (Waterloo and Midlakes) and five teams made it to sectional semifinals across classes B1 and B2 (Waterloo, Midlakes, Pal-Mac, Penn Yan and Newark).
Waterloo showed its dominance as soon as the season commenced and would go on to take not only the Finger Lakes East title, the Finger Lakes title as a whole and a Section V title, but would play until the final game of the 2021-22 season in the state Class B championship game.
The first full season of basketball in two years provided a stage for the best of the best in the FL East to showcase their talent.
Not surprisingly, Waterloo swept special league awards. In addition to being named a first-team all-league pick, junior Morgan Caraballo was named the Player of the Year. Alongside Caraballo on the first team was teammate Giavanna White-Principio, who also was a Ronald McDonald all-star. Jazzmyn Lewis made second team and was named the Defensive Player of the Year. Head coach Michael Bree was named Coach of the Year. Senior Macy Carr made third team all-league and eighth-grader Addison Bree made the Sportsmanship Team.
Also on the first team was Palmyra-Macedon’s Tatum Smyth who joined White-Principio on the Ronald McDonald selection list. Penn Yan’s Sierra Harrison, Midlakes junior and Class B2 champion Grace Murphy and Mynderse senior captain MacKenzie Higby also were first-team all-stars.
Out of all five of those teams, only 11 seniors move on. Waterloo returns three of five starters and Midlakes returns every single player next year. It will be no surprise if this year’s success is repeated in 2022-23.