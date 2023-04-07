What a season it was for the Waterloo Tigers girls basketball team. They came into this 2022-2023 season after losing in the Class B state championship game. That loss made their program 0-4 all-time in the state title game.
A year later and most of that state runner-up team came back for another try at winning it all. Led by seniors Morgan Caraballo and Jazzmyn Lewis, the Tigers captured not just their first state championship this year for their program’s history but also Waterloo’s first state crown in their entire school history.
Both Caraballo and Lewis efforts allowed them to be co-Players of the Year in this year’s Finger Lakes East all-league selections.
Tigers head coach Michael Bree was also named Coach of the Year in the FL East.
Carballo, Lewis and Bree were all just a part of what was a team effort for helping Waterloo (28-1) rebound a year later in capturing the state title. The three will also be represented as Ronald McDonald All-Stars.
Lewis, who was also named Defensive Player of the Year, Caraballo and their senior teammate Natalie DiSanto were named to first team for the FL East. The Tigers capped off their fantastic season this year with winning two more games the weekend after the state title game by capturing the Federation championship as well.
Palmyra-Macedon (19-4) did not win the FL East this year but they were the lone team all season long to take down Waterloo after beating them back on Jan. 27 in Palmyra.
Senior Marianna Hodgins scored 12 points and hauled in a game-high 15 rebounds in that huge victory over the Tigers. Hodgins was named to first team in the FL East.
Followed by the Red Raiders in the league standings was Midlakes (13-9), who had a great season under first-year head coach Kristin Bassett. Senior Grace Murphy made first team in this year’s all-league selections for the Screaming Eagles.
Both Midlakes and Pal-Mac made deep runs in this year’s Class B1 sectional tournament but both could not get past Waterloo in the postseason. The Screaming Eagles fell in the semifinals while the Red Raiders were able to get a shot to play at Rush-Henrietta but fell in a sectional championship game that saw Pal-Mac up at halftime.
Mynderse (13-9) and Newark (8-14) were next in the FL East standings this year. The Blue Devils had senior Haley Mosch and junior Maddie Verkey make second team. While, this was a Reds season that saw legendary head coach Diane Kirnie pick up her 400th career win as a head coach and sophomore TaKyla Vaughn be named to first team.
Sophomore Corinne Barden of Penn Yan (5-17), senior Kelly Bucklin of Geneva (1-20) and junior Allie Chementi of Wayne Central (7-14) were named as Sportsmanship winners for their teams.
In the FL West, Dundee/Bradford and Bloomfield shared the league title after both split their two meetings this regular season.
D/B (21-3) made its second straight sectional championship game but fell in the Class C2 title game this year.
Junior Kailey Yeoman and sophomore Kendall Parker have both been a part of these past BraveScots teams that have made deep sectional runs the last three years. The two have one more year together to finish the job in 2023-2024 as both Yeoman and Parker were named to first team this year in the FL West.
Bloomfield (19-4) had the Player of the Year in Calla McCombs and the Coach of the Year in Julie Kimball.
Seniors Olivia Herod and Natalie Cotroneo made first team for Marcus Whitman (15-6) and both were named as Ronald McDonald All-Stars for the FL West.
Fellow Wildcat senior teammate in Aurora Woodworth had a phenomenal year on defense as she was named Defensive Player of the Year for the league.
Finishing behind D/B, Bloomfield and Marcus Whitman was South Seneca (12-10), who finished in fourth place in the FL West standings. They had both senior Ciera Babcock and sophomore Chloe Scott named to second team for the league.
Romulus (5-16) had sophomore Maggie Bloom make third team while Red Jacket (4-17) saw senior Madison Moore be named as a Sportsmanship winner for her team in the FL West.