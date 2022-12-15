CLYDE — Undefeated Clyde-Savannah girls basketball had its hands full hosting undefeated Livonia on Wednesday night and fell 64-38 for its first loss of the season.
Early turnovers from the Golden Eagles gave Livonia quality chances in transition and as a result, the Bulldogs went up 8-2 and forced an early timeout from Clyde-Savannah head coach Steven Dunn.
Clyde-Savannah (3-1) struggled in defensive rebounding, couldn’t get buckets to fall and lagged behind 14-2 in the first. A long two-pointer from Jaida Larsen stopped the scoring drought but Livonia (4-0) continued to get inside baskets and ended the first quarter with a 20-6 lead.
The Golden Eagles offense picked up in the second quarter the defense slowed down Livonia a tad, but the Bulldogs still held a commanding lead heading into the half at 35-19.
Livonia began the second half clogging passing lanes and preventing Clyde-Savannah from getting any free space or breathing room with the ball. On offense, the likes of senior co-captains Madison King and Kylie Buckley attacked the paint for the Bulldogs and found plenty of success under the basket. Livonia went up by 20 points early in the third and cruised to a victory.