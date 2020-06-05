OVID — In a town that doesn’t even have 1,000 residents, folks are very loyal to the South Seneca High School sports teams. And South Seneca girls basketball is one of those squads that has brought pride and joy to the community for countless years.
In 2003, the team won its first state championship. In 2016, under coach Heather Mott, the Falcons won a second state title.
Now Mott, after 10 successful years as head coach that included 155 wins, is stepping down. She will remain on as athletic director for South Seneca, however.
“I’m stepping away as the coach at South Seneca,” Mott said in a phone call to the Times. “A lot went into the decision. I was completely invested, passionate in coaching for reasons that I love girls basketball.”
She said there are plenty of positives and negatives involved with coaching as well as challenges and rewards if you coach the right way. With that, Mott said, “It is the right time to step away,” adding it is “time to turn the page,” though she will remain active with the program. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Mott was working with the younger kids in the program through an AAU team.
She also will be a part of determining who the next head coach is for the storied program.
Mott reflected on that special 2016 state championship run this way: “What I’ll take away from getting to the top of the mountain in winning states: The ultimate goal was trying to create moments for every team that we had in the past ten years. The moment in that year was that you can’t help and read the old articles and say ‘Oh my God, that was so fun’ and ‘The perfect game; I’ve never seen the perfect game.’ There’s no perfect game in your coaching career but you can always be like, ‘What was the closest to a perfect game?’”
There were so many moments she says she will remember in the team’s journey that year. One key game was the regional game at Buffalo State. As Mott put it, her girls played like a “tsunami” for the victory.
Mott preached mental toughness and said she is proud of every team that she coached in all 10 years.
She noted that the 2017 team also was special, finishing as a state semifinalist. They did not win back-to-back state titles but it’s another incredible season with tons of memories that Mott will remember for the rest of her life.
Mott says she also will treasure the relationships with players and coaches.
“I played for so many types of coaches,” Mott said. “Every coach that you play for, you take away stuff like what you would do and what you wouldn’t do. One thing I always strive for was to get the know the player as a person. How can basketball help them in life and how can we not only make them better basketball players but better people.”
Mott was more than just a basketball coach. She still keeps in touch with the players that she coached and is always willing to give advice to any of them with anything in life. She stated one time a while back that she gave one of her ex-players a recommendation to become a forensic scientist.
In addition to fashioning a .701 winning percentage (155-66) as a coach that included three Section V titles, Mott also played at South Seneca. She then went on to play at the Division I level at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut. Her husband coach by her side and her son grew up alongside her while she coached the Falcons.
Mott said she doesn’t know exactly what the future holds, but she is “not gone” and expects to still have an impact on the program going forward. With a resumé like hers, her advice is practically gospel.