Newark girls basketball head coach Diane Kirnie is on the brink of history once again. In the Gates-Chili Tournament, the Newark Reds defeated Gates-Chili 55-50 in the Third Place game on Thursday to put Kirnie at 399 career wins.
The Reds’ next game is at Bath-Haverling on Jan. 4 and their next home game is Jan. 6 against Midlakes.
In the win over Gates-Chili, Ciana Galvin led with 17 points and seven assists while hauling in eight rebounds. TaKyla Vaughn put up 12 points and 14 rebounds and Naomi Jones added 10 points. Vaughn was named to the All-Tournament Team.
Coach Kirnie is currently in her second stint as head coach of the Newark girls basketball team. She led the team from 1986-2012 and won 387 games, more than any female basketball coach in the history of Section V girls basketball.
She guided the girls basketball program to unprecedented heights during her quarter-century on the bench. The pinnacle of her career was leading the Reds to the 2009 New York State Class A championship. Her biggest individual honors were being named New York State Class A Coach of the Year in 2009 and All-Greater Rochester Coach of the Year in 2007.
During her first run, Newark teams collected eight Finger Lakes East titles, and Kirnie was chosen as the league’s Coach of the Year on eight occasions. She won sectional titles in 2002, ’07, and ’09, one of only a handful of coaches to win three Section V crowns. She also led Newark to a pair of New York state final four appearances.
Kirnie returned to the Reds for the 2021-22 season and took the young team to the third round of the Class B1 sectional tournament.