LYONS — There are always tons of questions coming into any sporting event when a Section V school takes on a team from Section III.
That was the case on Saturday afternoon when the Lyons Lions girls basketball team welcomed the Weedsport Warriors as both sides came into the game with double-digit victories on the season so far.
The Lions, however, prevailed. They never trailed once all day long and cruised past Weedsport 58-27 to win their ninth of their last 10 games.
“The energy that our girls came out with today,” Lyons head coach Calvin Betts said after the game about what helped his team defeat a very good Weedsport squad. “Very high, good energy. Playing together as a team, excellent, excellent effort. When we come out and we play with high energy, play together, we’re a very good team and our girls played that today.”
Both Lyons and Weedsport were knotted up at two points each in the early going but it only took less than six minutes of play before the Lions had their first double-digit lead of the game.
Sophomore guard Jayla Bell scored a game-high 23 points for Lyons (11-2) in the big win and she connected on eight points in the opening quarter.
Just over two minutes were left on the clock in the first quarter when Bell finished off a fast-break and-1 lay-up to put her team up 14-2 at the time.
Weedsport (11-3) did not record a field goal until the final seconds of the first quarter as the Lions led 14-6 after one quarter of play.
Lyons senior Kara Stephens knocked down four buckets in the second quarter and helped with pushing the lead back up to double figures at 29-14 at the halftime break.
The Warriors cut the deficit to 29-19 in the early stages of the second half but a 3-pointer by freshman guard Kamryn Bonnell and another 3-pointer by Bell this time put their Lions up by 16 points.
“Playing together,” Betts said on his team staying focused in hanging onto the big lead despite the Warriors’ push. “I say to the girls all the time, even when teams make runs, as long as we stay together as a team, keep doing what we do as team then we’ll be good.”
Bonnell drained a game-high three 3-pointers in the contest while junior teammate Milleniyah Glanton contributed with six points in the win.
“We have a chance,” Betts said about his team going into sectionals with only a few more weeks left in the regular season. “We have a little bit more work to do, I think we can get better but we’re right there in the mix of everything, I think we have a very good chance and we’ll see how we go.”