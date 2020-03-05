CANANDAIGUA — Longtime rivals Clyde-Savannah and Lyons played another classic in the Section V Class C2 girls basketball semifinals — and Wednesday night’s game might have topped their two regular-season meetings, each of which had been decided by single digits.
In a game where top-seeded Lyons seemed in control for the first three quarters, the fifth-seeded Golden Eagles battled back in the final quarter of the contest in front of a packed house at Canandaigua Academy. As they have all season long, Lyons stayed tough to get big shots down the stretch to answer the Golden Eagles’ push.
The Lions hung on to beat Clyde-Savannah, 63-59.
“It’s great to be in this position to play against our rival,” Lyons head coach Kristin Bassett stated. “It made it that much more fun.”
The Lions (20-3) will face second-seeded Keshequa (20-3) in Saturday’s 7 p.m. championship game at Gates-Chili High School. The Indians advanced by taking out a Wayne County league, No. 3 seed Red Creek.
Lyons owned multiple double-digit leads in the first half of Wednesday’s semifinal. The Clyde-Savannah push started toward the end of the third quarter.
It was 45-42 Lyons heading to the fourth quarter. Right away, a pair of freshmen kept the offense hot for the Golden Eagles, as Kylie Paylor found Jaida Larson for a layup that cut the Lyons lead to 1. Larson shared team-high scoring honors with Tayler Sharp, the Golden Eagles’ lone senior. Each wound up with 21 points.
With 6:41 remaining, after a pair of Lyons free throws, Sharp converted a traditional 3-point play that fired up the Golden Eagles faithful. Clyde-Savannah coach Steven Dunn began waving his arms to get the gym even louder during the timeout. Sharp would hit the free throw after the break to knot the game up at 47.
“I was proud of our team,” Dunn stated. “We fought right to the end.”
The next possession was not what Lyons head Kristin Bassett drew up in the timeout, but Imani Harder banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the arc to put the Lions up 50-47.
“We talked about it coming into this game that it was going to come down to composure,” Lyons head coach Kristin Bassett stated. “We decided at the start that it’s been like 115 days that we have playing this season. We go day by day, game by game.”
A few possessions later and with 4:30 remaining in the game, Jenna Stone stole a Golden Eagles pass, drove the court and found teammate Caiden Crego, who drew the foul and made one of two free throws to put Lyons up 53-49 and make it a two-possession game.
Crego totaled a game-high 22 points, as she seemingly was involved in every Lyons play. Harder and Caitlyn McDonald provided 22 points combined.
After a Larsen free throw made it a 3-point margin, C-S retained possession after Larsen missed the second. Sharp, who logged 8 fourth-quarter points, drew a foul while making a layup, but missed the free throw. That would be the last made field goal for Clyde-Savannah (15-8) until the final minute of the game.
Lyons tacked on a few free throws in low-scoring final few minutes.
With Lyons holding a 56-52 lead, Crego added to her total with a drive right down the lane to get the and-1, but she missed her free throw.
Clyde-Savannah’s last field goal came with 4.8 seconds left. The Golden Eagles would get the ball back but couldn’t make the final score closer.
“The future looks pretty good,” Dunn said. “I’m sure we will be back next year.”
As for Lyons, it now has a championship game to think about.
“We see the open spot in the banner,” Bassett added. “We always say, ‘Manifest this. Manifest this and we will get there.’ “