ROCHESTER — The girls’ Class C2 championship matchup was what every fan hopes to see: a No. 1 seed vs. a No. 2 seed for the championship as top-seeded Lyons faced off against No. 2 Keshequa Saturday night at Gates-Chili.
The Lyons faithful showed up once again as they did in Canandaigua for the semifinals against rival Clyde-Savannah. Lyons fans sat right behind their team’s bench and filled the seats.
Keshequa took down three Wayne/Finger Lakes teams in HAC, Dundee and Red Creek to earn a spot in the finals. The Indians controlled this game from the opening tip to the very end and came away with a resounding 49-36 win.
It was apparent early that things may not go the Lions’ way when Keshequa began the game with a bank-in 3-pointer for the game’s first points.
Caiden Crego scored the Lions’ first points after she stole the ball and drove the length of the court for a left-side layup to make it a 3-2 deficit. Crego finished the final game of her high school career with 13 points.
“She’s awesome,” Lyons assistant coach Walter Pritchett stated about Crego’s high school career. “She played hard, she gave it her all. You hate to a senior go out this way but she always plays hard. She was a great competitor, she’s worked on her game since she was a ninth-grader to now.”
Keshequa, which starts five seniors, made the Lions work all night long. The Indians took a 14-6 lead after the first quarter.
The Lions worked tirelessly in the second quarter to keep the Indians’ within a manageable distance. Lyons was able to cut Keshequa’s lead to five points twice in the second eight minutes.
Crego sacrificed her body all night long and dove for ball after ball to obtain possession. With 2:27 remaining in the second quarter, she dove on the floor to get a key timeout called by Lyons coach Kristin Bassett.
Despite selfless effort and heart by her and her teammates, the Lions still trailed 22-14 at halftime.
Caitlyn McDonald started the third quarter the way Bassett had hoped. She got the ball and drove down the right side of the paint to get a layup and cut the Keshequa lead to 22-16 right away. McDonald finished with a team-high 14 points.
With 5:35 remaining in the third quarter, Crego stole the ball again and drove the length of the court to get a bucket and a foul. She could not convert the free throw and Keshequa retained a 22-20 lead. That was the closest Lyons would come for the remainder of the game. Keshequa increased its lead to 32-28 after three quarters.
The fourth quarter began as a microcosm of the heavily defensive game. Neither side sank a bucket until 5:28 remained. Unfortunately for Lyons, it was Keshequa which began to pull away when baskets started to fall.
Crego would get Lyons’ first points of the fourth quarter with a drive in the middle of the paint to cut the deficit to 40-30. She scored seven of her 13 points in the final period to give the Lions their final push. Her aggressive play, however, also landed her in foul trouble and the senior fouled out to end her high school career with 23.1 seconds left.
Keshequa used the free throw line to cement the victory, going 15-for-22 from the line in the final quarter.
“It was a great season,” Pritchett added. “We won the league, got the number one seed. We just played hard all year. Today, we just got out-rebounded.”
Lyons finishes 20-4 and as Wayne County champions.