LYONS — With tons of girls basketball action around area leagues on Tuesday night, it was the classic Wayne County rivalry of Clyde-Savannah vs. Lyons that took center stage.
Clyde-Savannah was looking to get revenge on Lyons from a loss back in early January. A win for the Golden Eagles would allow them to almost lock up the Wayne County regular-season title. The Lions, on the other hand, had different thoughts and were looking for the season sweep.
Lyons used the 3-ball in the first and final quarters, and those 3-pointers — along with missed opportunities by C-S turned out to be the difference as the Lions claimed a 54-45 home win to remain in first place in the Wayne County League.
Both teams were hot early. Lyons’ Jenna Stone had all nine of her points in the opening period, nailing a trifecta of 3-pointers. Caiden Crego added 11 of her game-high 19 points in that same quarter, which saw a total of 38 points and seven 3-pointers by the two teams. Lyons held the edge with a 22-16 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Defenses started to pick up before halftime but the Lions held their lead, and even extended it’s lead to 31-24 at the break.
Naturally, in a relatively close game, every point counts, and free throws did in the Golden Eagles. They went 13-for-30 from the line compared to the Lions’ 7-for-13. It’s something C-S coach Steven Dunn definitely will want his team to work on down the stretch.
“We battled right to the end,” Dunn said. “We were hoping to get it down to a couple of possessions within the two-minute mark and it didn’t happen for us. (Lyons) is a good team, I wish them luck in sectionals. The ball just wouldn’t fall for us tonight. Hopefully we learn from it and prepare for sectionals.”
Leading 42-32 heading into the fourth, Lyons’ Crego and Jayla Bell added the six and seventh 3-pointers of the game in the final period as the Lions cemented the win. The Lions had five more 3s than the Golden Eagles.
Clyde-Savannah’s leading scorer this season is Jaida Larsen at 17 points a game, and she was right around her average with 16 points after she dropped 29 points in the previous meeting.
Dunn knows his squad will learn from missed opportunities as the Eagles head into sectionals. The Golden Eagles may even get another crack at it back at Lyons’ Atwood Gym in sectionals.
The win improves Lyons’ record to 9-2 in Wayne County and 14-3 overall as the Lions leapfrogged over C-S and into first place in the league standings. The Lions will play next on the road Thursday night against Red Creek.
Clyde-Savannah fell to 9-4 in the league and 12-7 overall. The Golden Eagles will wrap up their regular season on Thursday on Senior Night when they host East Rochester.