GORHAM — The Romulus Warriors and Marcus Whitman Wildcats came into Tuesday afternoon as two of the youngest programs across the Finger Lakes West with neither having a current junior varsity team and zero active seniors.
The first game of the triple-header on Jim Tuck Court was a defensive battle from both sides as the Wildcats came out with the 37-27 victory over the Warriors.
“We had a tough time gelling,” Marcus Whitman head coach Liz Royston said. “I’m just trying to get (the JV call ups) some floor time as well. We’re having trouble finding our momentum with pulling different (players) in and out. Overall, I’m happy they pulled it off but I don’t think that was our best showing by any means.”
This was a Royston squad that defeated Romulus by 31 points back on Jan. 4.
The game remained scoreless for nearly three minutes into Tuesday’s contest until Marcus Whitman freshman Lily Carroll hauled in an offensive rebound and sunk the put-back to go up 2-0.
Romulus junior forward Andrea Teed was able to knot the game up at 2-2 a minute later.
Carroll finished with a game-high 15 points while Teed ended her night with a team-high 12 points.
A minute after the two sides found both of their first field goals, Carroll found the ball in the paint and used a quick turnaround lay-up to give her Wildcats the lead, which they kept for the remainder of the game.
Marcus Whitman junior Olivia Herod drained the lone 3-pointer of the game in the opening quarter to extend the Wildcats’ lead. They took a 9-4 lead after one quarter and extended it to 13-4 in their favor halfway through the second quarter.
After it looked like Romulus might get shut-out in the second quarter, seventh grade guard Libby Barbay hauled in a rebound for the Warriors to start a fastbreak. After a missed lay-up, Romulus junior Hannah Sullivan finished off a second chance.
Romulus closed out the second quarter with a 4-0 run and trailed 13-8 at the halftime break with their strong defense keeping them in striking distance.
“We played pretty good defense, we just had a hard time putting the ball in the basket,” Romulus head coach Charlie Luffman said. “We got shots, we just could not knock them down. I was very happy with the way we played defense.”
The Marcus Whitman full-court press was a problem all night long for the Warriors and the Wildcats executed it well in the second half.
Marcus Whitman junior Aurora Woodworth scored all of her 10 points for the game in the second half — three of her five field goals came in the third quarter.
Romulus fell short on Tuesday but their defense caused far more problems for Marcus Whitman this time around.
“We went sort of like a box-and-one,” Luffman said on his defensive gameplan. “We covered their point guard all the time. It kind of slowed them down from running their offense, they had a hard time setting into their offense.”
Romulus remains on a six-game losing streak but will play their third game in as many days when they host first place Dundee/Bradford at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Marcus Whitman will play their third straight game in three days as well when they travel to play Naples at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
“When we give it our all and work our hardest, we can play with anybody,” Royston said on her team heading towards sectionals.