HENRIETTA — The Midlakes High School girls basketball team set a goal of winning its first sectional title in three years.
On Friday night, that goal became a reality.
The top-seeded Screaming Eagles held off No. 3 seed Wellsville 51-41 at Rush-Henrietta High School to capture the Class B2 championship.
“I’m ecstatic for the kids,” Midlakes head coach Nate Rich said afterward. “They deserve this. They’ve worked really hard this year, so I’m so happy for them. They’ve put in the time; they deserve this moment.”
Screaming Eagles junior Kate Mahoney was named tournament MVP. The guard was joined by junior Grace Murphy and Penn Yan’s Kaley Griffin on the all-tournament team.
Murphy finished with a game-high 11 points, while Mahoney added 10.
Midlakes (18-5) led for most of the game on a night in which neither team hit double figures until Screaming Eagles sophomore guard Stella DelPapa knocked down a pair of free throws with 13 seconds left in the first quarter. In a low-scoring first half, Midlakes clawed its way to a 19-16 lead.
The Screaming Eagles were active all night long on the defensive end, and they seemed to be pulling away in the third quarter, taking a 30-22 lead halfway through the period. However, Wellsville (17-5) cut the gap to 30-26 before Midlakes junior Camryn Ford drained a corner 3-pointer in front of her bench in the final seconds of the period, giving her team a 7-point edge heading into the final quarter.
The Lions netted six of the first seven points in the fourth to cut the lead to two. The score was 36-33 with five minutes left when junior center Callie Walker received a Screaming Eagles baseline inbounds pass. After Walker caught the pass in the middle of the paint, she finished off her short jump shot with a bank off the glass to put her team up 5.
Walker contributed with 10 points in the win.
It became a free throw game in the final minutes of the contest, and Midlakes took advantage.
A minute after the Walker bucket, the game remained the same when Wellsville missed a pair of free throws. Junior guard Cate Peacock made a pair at the other end.
Wellsville went to the line once again on the following possession and suffered another 0-for-2. The Lions eventually climbed within 42-37 and had a chance to make it back to a one-possession game, but Walker made a nice defensive stop inside and snagged a big rebound with less than a minute left on the clock.
“I knew if we could just handle the press and hit some free throws that we’d be OK,” Rich said.
The Screaming Eagles used more free throws to extend the lead, allowing them to join the 2017-18 and 2018-19 squads as sectional victors. The ’17-18 team advanced to the Class B state final four, while the next year’s group lost in the state final.
“We could potentially make a state run,” Rich said. “We’re as good as anyone that we’ve played against all season. I told the kids that. It’s just a matter of executing on the floor.”