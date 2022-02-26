CLIFTON SPRINGS — Friday evening was the start of the Midlakes girls basketball postseason run after receiving a first-round bye as the Class B2 number-one seed.
Led by their defense, Midlakes stormed out to a big lead early and cruised in the fourth to defeat 8-seed Dansville 58-35 to advance to the semifinals.
“I’m very happy for them,” Midlakes head coach Nate Rich said after the win. “I thought we really shot the ball well and we were sharing the ball well. We had a lot of contributors tonight and we were really doing a good job looking for each other.”
The first possession of the game set the tone. The Screaming Eagles kept the ball in play after an offensive rebound and the possession ended with a floater in the paint by junior Grace Murphy.
Midlakes (16-5) was phenomenal at crashing the boards on the offensive side of the ball all night long and Murphy was at the center of it all with a game-high 23 points.
The Screaming Eagles trailed Dansville (11-11) once all game long and that was at 4-3 in the early parts of the first quarter.
The score remained the same until three-and-a-half minutes in when sophomore guard Stella DelPapa drained a right wing 3-pointer to put her team up for good at 6-4.
Midlakes outscored Dansville by seven points to close out the quarter after the early deficit as junior Camryn Ford knocked down another 3-pointer in the final seconds of the opening quarter to give her Screaming Eagles a 15-9 lead after the first eight minutes.
The second quarter was when Midlakes’ defense took control of the game. It took nearly seven minutes of play for the Mustangs to record their first point of the second. They made their first field goal of the period in the final minute. Midlakes’ defense was on full display with pick-pocket steals coming in bunches.
On offense, the Screaming Eagles put on a clinic in breaking the Mustangs’ full-court press.
“We knew that they were going to press, we saw the tape from their first round game against Le Roy,” Rich said. “We knew if we were able to just relax against it, we would be able to get some easy looks. We took good advantage of those opportunities when they did press us.”
Four minutes remained until the halftime break when junior forward Mary Givens received the ball in the middle of the paint where she was able to bank in a right hook shot to give her Screaming Eagles their first double-digit lead of the night at 19-9.
A double figures lead that they held onto for the rest of the night as Givens contributed to 10 points in the win.
Midlakes led Dansville 31-14 at the halftime break.
Junior guard Kate Mahoney added 10 points after she scored eight of her 10 points in the final quarter of the contest to roll to the victory.
Midlakes walked off the court to watch the end of the Penn Yan vs. Mynderse game and awaited their semifinal opponent on this upcoming Monday night at 7:45 p.m. at a location yet to be determined.
“It’s definitely a familiar face,” Rich said on Midlakes’ next opponent. “We know we’re in for a battle no matter who we get in the Finger Lakes East, every game in the Finger Lakes East is tough.”
For the second round in a row, the Midlakes play the Mustangs, but this time it’s the familiar faces from Penn Yan. The Screaming Eagles swept Penn Yan in the regular season series by scores of 36-32 and 41-35.
For now, the Screaming Eagles reign supreme over all Mustangs