NEWARK — Newark head coach Diane Kirnie is one win away from historic No. 400 for her coaching career. Friday night presented a perfect opportunity as the Reds hosted the Midlakes Screaming Eagles for a Finger Lakes East matchup.
Sophomore forward TaKyla Vaughn gave Newark a 1-point edge with less than 5 minutes remaining in the game, but Midlakes hung tough and pulled out the 54-47 victory on Friday night.
“I’m not trying to focus on that; the kids are aware of it,” Kirnie said after the game about win No. 400. “I don’t know if it’s in the back of their mind or not, but it’s one of those things I would like to have over and done and not worry about it. I don’t know if they feel the pressure of that or not. We don’t talk about it.
“It’s something (that) when it happens, I’m happy about it. I’m proud of it, but it will be nice to just kind of get that out of the way,” Kirnie added.
The Screaming Eagles trailed 13-5 after the opening quarter, and the deficit was 20-15 at intermission.
Senior Grace Murphy created her own comeback as she connected on Midlakes’ first 9 points in the second half to give her team the lead. Murphy scored 12 of her game-high 23 points in the third quarter.
Newark hung tough and scrapped for tough baskets, and Vaughn’s two fourth-quarter free throws put Newark (3-6, 1-4) back up, 36-35. Vaughn ended her night with a team-high 21 points.
Murphy answered right back with her own 2 points at the charity stripe to put her Screaming Eagles up for good.
Midlakes (4-5, 4-1) extended the lead to 44-38 on a right wing 3-pointer by senior guard Cate Peacock late in the fourth quarter.
“We tend to pull it together a lot in the second half,” Midlakes head coach Kristin Bassett said about her team. “I told these girls that we can’t keep doing that because we need to start playing better in the first half. They picked up the defense in the second half, converted some clutch free throws, (Cate) Peacock had a great three to keep us in the game, that changed the momentum for us.”
The Reds continued to fight.
Newark cut it back to a one-possession game on multiple occasions in the final minute of the fourth quarter. Sophomore guard Naomi Jones would make it a 3-point deficit after she drained a 3-pointer. Later, senior guard Ciana Galvin cut the Midlakes lead to just 2 points after a layup.
“It’s not for lack of effort,” Kirnie said on her team’s fight. “We’re playing hard. They’re giving everything that they have, and we’re just a step away from being where we really want to be as a team. They have it in them. We’re young, we make mistakes, but Midlakes is a good team. A year ago, they beat us by 20 points. We’re trying to get to that next step in the league.”
Less than 30 seconds remained in the contest when Jones attempted a deep 3-pointer in hopes of the tying the game at 50-all, but her shot fell short. Midlakes senior guard Kate Mahoney was fouled and iced the game with a pair of free throws down the other end.
Screaming Eagles junior point guard Stella DelPapa contributed with 12 points in the win.
“It’s been interesting. I set up a really tough schedule for them,” Bassett said about her first season so far as the head coach of Midlakes. “We challenged ourselves a little bit more so that we would be ready when we got into league play. They realize they are going to have to work in every game.
“It’s not a given. This league is tough. There’s very good teams at all levels. We have a tough schedule ahead of us, so we’re just going to keep grinding away.”