PHELPS — After a 20-minute delay for undisclosed reasons, Geneva and defending-champion Midlakes tipped off the girls Section V Class B1 tournament.
No. 6-seeded Midlakes had a variety of players step up in the first-round game while No. 11 Geneva did not go down without a fight, using a third-quarter surge to stay within distance of the Screaming Eagles, who had beaten the Panthers twice in the regular season.
That surge wasn’t quite enough, however, as Midlakes made it 3-for-3 against Geneva with a 53-30 win.
“(Our performance) was up and down,” Midlakes coach Nate Rich said. “Geneva really made us work. We knew that coming in, they played us tough both regular season games. I’m happy we were able to survive and advance.”
Senior Chyna Aimes led the Panthers (1-20) with nine points through the first half and partway through the third quarter. Unfortunately, she went down with 5:31 left in the third with Midlakes up by six. Aimes would not return and Midlakes took advantage of the Geneva leader’s absence for the remainder of the game, pulling away to set up a quarterfinals matchup against Livonia.
The delay of the game gave the home faithful enough time to fill up the gymnasium for a game in which Midlakes (14-7) never trailed. The Screaming Eagles led 8-0 start before Geneva got its first basket when Doly DeJesus drove right to the middle of the lane and dropped in a soft floater.
Callie Walker dropped four of her game-high 14 points in the first quarter and Midlakes led 10-6 after one.
Aimes opened the second quarter with a transition 3-pointer to pull the Panthers within one. However, Callie and Cara Walker helped the Screaming Eagles build a solid halftime lead. Cara Walker, averaging a team-high 15 points a game, earned an “and-1,” and though Cara would miss the free throw, on the next possession, Callie would convert an “and-1” for the traditional three-point-play.
Midlakes’ Lydia Day dished out a pass to Kalyn VanHout for a wide-open 3-pointer on the right side wing. Day and freshman Kate Mahoney tied for second in scoring with 11 points. VanHout’s 3-pointer was the final basket of the first half and gave the Screaming Eagles their first double-digit lead. They would take that 23-11 lead into the halftime break.
Geneva head coach Ed Collins made sure that his girls came out in the second half ready to give it their all. His message was received and the Panthers connected for 10 of the first 12 points in the second half to make it a 25-21 game.
“We said at halftime, ‘It’s 16 minutes. Who wants it more?’” Collins said. “I’m proud of these kids, our record didn’t show the effort and the attitude these kids put in. I had a blast coaching these kids. This has been a good year to be around this group.”
The turning point came after Geneva’s Najae Whitley made a jumper at the top of the key to make it 29-23. That’s when Aimes rolled her ankle down low in the paint and had to exit. Midlakes went on to outscore Geneva 24-5 the rest of the way.
Collins confirmed that Aimes rolled the ankle though he said he expects her to make a full recovery as her senior year comes to an end.
Cara Walker took over at the end of the third quarter. She stole the ball on the press and on the following possession, got another basket after she gathered an offensive rebound off a Midlakes miss to put her team back up by double-digits.
Geneva’s Rylie McGhan hit a 3-pointer on the next possession to cut the lead to eight. Midlakes continued to answer with a 3-pointer from Day followed by another transition steal from Cara Walker who dished to Cate Peacock for the basket. That sequence put Midlakes up in double figures and it would remain that way for the rest of the game. An exciting third quarter saw 38 total points from both sides with a 44-28 Midlakes lead going into the fourth quarter.
The final period was a chance for Midlakes to see its future as a number of junior varsity players got a chance to play.
Midlakes moves on to play at No. 3 Livonia on Friday at about 7 p.m. Rich knows that some of his players from last year’s sectional championship team have the mindset of wanting more going forward.
“Defensively we got to do better. Boxing out and rebounding the ball. Livonia has a lot of height and they also press a lot so we’re going to have to control our turnovers against them,” Rich said.
The Screaming Eagles still have a target on their back as the defending sectional champion. With Finger Lakes East rivals in Waterloo and Pal-Mac on the opposite side of the bracket, the Screaming Eagles will need lots of energy to make a deep run once again in this year’s sectionals.