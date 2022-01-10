NEWARK — Two of the better teams in the Finger Lakes East standings met on Saturday afternoon: the Mynderse Blue Devils and the Newark Reds.
From the opening tip on the Reds’ home court, the Blue Devils dominated on both sides of the ball to cruise past the Reds, 56-36.
“Any East road win is a big win for us,” Mynderse head coach Jerry Anderson said in a phone call to the Times. “Newark is much improved this year, probably one of the most improved teams in the league so yeah, we’re really excited about it.”
After Newark freshman Jayda Solomon tied the game up at two points a piece in the early part of the first quarter, Mynderse sophomore Maddie Verkey gave Mynderse a 4-2 lead that they would never give up for the remainder of the game.
Blue Devils senior MacKenzie Higby led Mynderse (6-1, 3-1) with a game-high 15 points in the victory.
Higby scored 12 of her 15 points in the first half.
As great as Mynderse was offensively, their defense helped them dominate on Saturday.
“They’re starting to play as a unit versus who they’re guarding,” Anderson said about his defense. “Our team defense has improved over the last three or four games.”
“We’re starting to be a little bit more unselfish,” Anderson added on his offense. “We’re making extra passes, keeping the ball movement so it’s fun to watch when they simplify the game, just keep the ball hopping around.”
The Blue Devils led Newark 32-11 by the halftime break. There was one stretch in the first half where the Reds were held scoreless for six minutes.
Mynderse has now held six of their seven opponents this season to under 40 points.
Junior Bella Ferrara also added 11 points in the victory for the Blue Devils.
“We’re taking it one game at a time,” Anderson said on his team going forward.
Too many turnovers and fouls putting Mynderse to the free throw line is what hurt the Reds’ chances at a win on Saturday.
“The kids played really hard, they were just a little outmatched,” first-year head coach Diane Kirnie said in a phone call to the Times.
The Reds (3-4, 2-3) were without two starters at the beginning of the game but that didn’t stop senior Isabel Robson to lead her team with 14 points.
“She definitely keeps us in the game,” Kirnie said on Robson. “She just works hard the whole time she’s out there. She scored pretty consistently throughout the game for us, she’s really the key to what we do.”
Junior Xiomara Coleman was a nice spark plug off of Kirnie’s bench with nine points, including two three-pointers.
Newark will be back home on Tuesday for a non-league contest against Bath-Haverling with opening tip expected at 7 p.m.
“We’re going to re-group,” Kirnie said on what she’s looking for from her team right now moving forward. “With me coming in this year in my first year with them, everything that we do is new so it’s just going to take a little bit of time to get them comfortable of what we’re doing and to get back on a winning track here.”
Mynderse will travel to Gananda on Tuesday at 7 p.m. to continue their strong start to the season.