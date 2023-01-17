SENECA FALLS — The Mynderse girls basketball team lead by 11 points in the early stages of the third quarter during their non-league matchup against the Gananda Blue Panthers on Monday night at Mynderse Academy.
The Blue Devils squandered that lead in the second half in a 49-39 loss that featured a battle of 7-3 teams coming into the contest.
Mynderse had not trailed in the game until just four minutes remained on the clock. Then Gananda sophomore Ella Lathrop’s floater gave them a 38-36 lead.
Less than a minute later, Blue Devils senior guard Kelly Kohberger would find junior teammate Lauren McDermott for the go-ahead 3-pointer to put Mynderse (7-4) back up 39-38.
The Blue Panthers would then connect on the final 11 points to steal the game. Gananda (8-3) did a tremendous job all night long with closing out quarters.
The Blue Devils jumped out to an 11-2 lead to start the game after senior center Bella Ferrara contributed all six of her points in that hot start by Mynderse.
The Blue Panthers answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to close out the first quarter as they showed their fight early on despite the big deficit.
Mynderse senior forward Haley Mosch scored seven of her team-high 11 points in the second quarter to give the Blue Devils multiple double-digit leads before Gananda stormed all the way back.