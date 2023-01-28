PALMYRA — The Waterloo girls basketball team had not lost a regular-season game in 1,078 days. The team they lost to on Feb. 14, 2020, was the same team to end the Tigers’ regular-season win streak at 49 games on Friday night: the Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders.
Pal-Mac fought back from an early hole and hung on to a 62-57 victory over Waterloo to deny the Tigers a 50th consecutive win in regular-season action.
Now the two teams are tied atop the current Finger Lakes East standings.
“They executed the game plan to perfection,” Pal-Mac head coach Dan Harris said after the big win. “We did a lot of things that we have been doing all along. We knew that it would not be a battle of skill but a battle of will. I’m glad that we came out on top.”
Tigers senior guard Morgan Caraballo collected a game-high 29 points in the loss.
“It was just Pal-Mac,” Waterloo head coach Michael Bree replied with what area hurt his team most. “I think Dan (Harris) has done such a great job with this group of kids. He got them to play a totally different style than what you’re used to with Pal-Mac.
“We had a good game plan. I thought we executed, but they executed better,” Bree continued. “All credit to them. They are ahead of the game in terms of where I thought they would be this year. They’ve bought in to what they’re trying to do and they’re going to be a tough out for the foreseeable future.”
Waterloo (12-1, 8-1) closed out the opening quarter on a 15-4 run to grab a 20-11 lead.
The Red Raiders used the 3-ball in the second quarter to help them outscore the Tigers by 11 points and take a 32-30 lead at halftime.
Pal-Mac (12-2, 8-1) connected on four of six 3-pointers in the second quarter. Senior guard Erika Mitchell knocked down all three of her 3-point attempts in the first half.
After Pal-Mac carried a 46-44 lead into the final quarter, Waterloo immediately tied the game up on hard bucket by senior forward Jazzmyn Lewis. Red Raiders junior Marianna Hodgins answered with a offensive rebound-and-1 put-back to put Pal-Mac back up by three points.
The biggest lead Pal-Mac took it in the fourth quarter was seven points, but it was a one-possession game with 33.7 seconds to go after Caraballo stole the ball at midcourt for a fastbreak layup to cut the deficit to 59-57.
Waterloo then sent sophomore guard Taryn Goodness to the line with seconds to go. Goodness, who recorded a team-high 22 points, sank a free throw that made it a 60-57 game.
Waterloo had opportunities to send the game to overtime but the Red Raiders hung tough on defense and survived.
“It will be interesting to see how they come back on Monday for practice to get ready for another tough opponent in Midlakes because we haven’t felt this in a while,” Bree said.
Not only did Pal-Mac knock off Waterloo, it was also their seventh straight win, and these two teams could very easily meet again in this year’s Class B1 sectionals.
“It’s important. Success breeds success,” Harris said. “I think it makes the kids believe in what we are doing as a coaching staff and the things that we do in practice every day. It also gives them the belief that we can play with teams like the caliber of Waterloo; that’s a really good team. These kids know what this game means. I hope they let it soak in over the weekend, but we have another game to play so we’ll go from there.”