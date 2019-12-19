GENEVA — Geneva Panthers girls basketball team hosted Pal-Mac on a freezing Wednesday night in search of their first win of the season.
The Red Raiders (5-1, 3-0) excelled in the fourth quarter and won 50-39 thanks to 17 points in the fourth quarter.
“I thought Geneva played really well,” Pal-Mac head coach Dan Harris said. “I think we got a little out-hustled. When we play well, we’re good. When we stop playing together, anybody can beat us.”
Despite the loss, Geneva head coach Ed Collins was quite proud of his young team.
“I am very happy with the young team we have in Geneva,” coach Ed Collins proudly said of his squad. “I tip my cap to Pal-Mac and (coach) Harris, they battled and they are little more of a seasoned team than we are, but I am very happy with the effort of the Geneva girls.”
Geneva (0-4, 0-2) certainly gave Pal-Mac a run for their money. The Panthers’ Bri Carter and Chyna Ames combined for 28 points. Carter hit four 3-pointers for 12 points and Ames dropped 11 points including three 3’s in the second half to give her a team-high 16 points. Ames also grabbed seven rebounds for her team.
“Both returning varsity players, we look to them to help lead us,” Collins said of his seniors. “Bri got hot in the second quarter — Doly (DeJesus) found her three times — and then Chyna in the third quarter really stepped up to get us the lead.”
After the first half, Geneva trailed Pal-Mac by just two points. In the third quarter, Geneva took hold of the lead and was up 36-33.
Coach Harris was also impressed with what he saw from the Panthers’ leaders.
“Yeah, they both shot it pretty well, especially early on,” coach Harris said of Geneva’s Ames and Carter. “Chyna handles the ball really well and is very quick. We didn’t do a real good job at helping defense. Ed (Collins) does a nice job with them and they play hard.”
The Red Raiders then awoke in the fourth quarter and scored 17 points while limiting Geneva to just three.
“I think the realization (was) ‘we need to worry about us,’” coach Harris said. “We got back to fundamentals: sharing the ball, tightening down on defense, and throwing a press on them and forcing turnovers and turning them into baskets.”
For the Red Raiders, Sophie Lyko came in clutch with a game-high 19 points and was clinical from the free-throw line, going 6-8. Lyko also scored nine out of Pal-Mac’s first 14 points in the first quarter. Andra Savage also added 10 points, six of which came in the fourth quarter.
“The game came down to turnovers and we didn’t execute well enough in the fourth,” Collins said. “I give Pal-Mac credit for executing but we don’t have anything to be ashamed off with the effort we put forth. We’re a young team and we’re taking steps forward and I look forward to watching these young ladies grow into better basketball players.”