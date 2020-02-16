WATERLOO — Too often, it seems, that pregame headlines overdramatize a matchup between two teams, only to have the game itself be a letdown.
There was no such letdown when the final buzzer sounded in Waterloo Friday night. This girls basketball contest matched the hype.
Palmyra-Macedon handed Waterloo its only loss prior to Friday. With the two teams deadlocked atop the Finger Lakes East, their second clash was going to determine the league champion.
Despite trailing for a larger portion of the contest, Pal-Mac stunned Waterloo and escaped with a 63-60 win.
The Red Raiders (16-3, 12-1 FL East) clinched no worse than a share of their first league title since 2013-14.
“The way they play, they don’t give up,” Pal-Mac head coach Dan Harris said of his team moments after the final buzzer. “Waterloo is tough. Waterloo is really tough. I think that’s two really talented teams playing a game that we were fortunate enough to win.”
The game began with a few turnovers, the result of each team trying to control its emotions. Waterloo opened a 16-10 advantage after 8 minutes.
The second quarter consisted of the Red Raiders drawing plenty of fouls and sloppy play from the Indians, something that Pal-Mac has become accustomed to imposing on its opponents.
“Give Pal-Mac credit,” said Waterloo head coach Mike Bree, whose team has lost twice in 19 games — with both defeats coming against the Red Raiders. “They did some really good things tonight that took us out of the stuff we normally do.”
The second quarter is where Pal-Mac senior guard and co-captain Katie Smyth began enforcing her will on the game. So too did Waterloo’s Macy Carr.
Smyth nailed a 3-pointer to give Pal-Mac its first lead of the game, 21-20. Carr answered immediately with a 3-pointer of her own.
Smyth ended with 25 points, while Carr dropped in 22.
“Macy is capable of doing that all the time,” Bree said. “I think (she) works so hard in practice everyday and she asks questions and sees things a bit differently than I do. We’ve been waiting for that. She does that in practice all the time.”
Following a pair of 3-pointers from Carr and Natalie DiSanto and a few trips to the foul line from Pal-Mac, the two teams were tied at 30-all after two quarters of play. DiSanto would end with 9 points.
Smyth and fellow co-captain Andra Savage set the pace for the Red Raiders in the second half. Savage began things with a conventional 3-point play, while Smyth continued to push the ball at a frenetic pace.
“Both Katie and Andra ... they are playing like every game is possibly their last one,” Harris said of his captains. “I think the team has gotten on their backs and gone along for the ride … I’ve got eight really good, talented kids, but Katie and Andra both are leaders and lead us with the way they play, how hard they play, how intense they play and how they never give up. I think that speaks volume to their character.”
Heading into the final quarter, Waterloo held a slim, 43-39 lead.
A fourth steal by Savage, a soft, underhand layup by Smyth, and two points at the foul line gave Pal-Mac their second lead of the game with just over 6 minutes to play. Savage ended with 19 points, 13 rebounds and four steals.
The Red Raiders answered every single Waterloo make or miss with a layup or 3-pointer. In the three minutes that had passed since the game was tied 43-43, Pal-Mac went on a 13-4 run to take a 56-47 lead with just over 3 minutes to play.
A steal and fast-break bucket from Jazzmyn Lewis, another 3-pointer from Carr and a trip to the free throw line later, and suddenly the Indians had clawed their way back to within a point.
Smyth got herself to the line and hit both free throws to put Pal-Mac up 60-57 with 21.2 seconds to play.
Following a timeout, DiSanto inbounded the ball and found a waiting Carr. Carr, with 20 seconds left, heaved a miraculous, 35-foot shot from near the Waterloo logo that banked off the glass and went in, sending the home crowd into ecstasy and tying the game at 60. Carr ended up going 3-for-3 from downtown in the final 6 minutes.
As she had done all night, Smyth answered the bell. On an inbounds play with :11 showing, she slashed her way through the Waterloo defense and sank a layup with 8 seconds remaining.
Lewis of Waterloo grabbed the ensuing inbounds pass and sprinted up the floor, but missed her game-tying attempt. The rebound caromed off her leg and out of bounds, giving possession to Pal-Mac with :2.2 to go. A final free throw from Red Raiders junior Sophie Lyko sealed the outcome.
“In the end, I am proud of our girls,” Bree said of his team. “I told them ‘it was a very emotional day, being Senior Day and down 9 with a minute and a half left, they could have quit, but they showed a lot of resolve to come back and tie it up. Overall, I was very proud of them, and we knew what was at stake tonight ... it was a well-played game on both sides.”
The Red Raiders can wrap up outright possession of the league title with a victory over Penn Yan Wednesday. The Mustangs handed Pal-Mac its only league defeat earlier this season.