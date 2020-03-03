CANANDAIGUA — The third time’s the charm, right? While the Waterloo girls basketball team hoped that would be the case Monday night, it turned out the third time was heartbreak.
Given how close its previous matchups against Palmyra-Macedon were, it was only fitting that the Section Class B1 girls semifinal would go to overtime. Pal-Mac’s defense reached another level in the extra 4 minutes and the combination of free throws, blocked shots and suffocating defense equaled a 60-54 Red Raiders triumph.
“I’ve got two seniors that aren’t going to quit,” elated Pal-Mac head coach Dan Harris said after his team defeated Waterloo for the third time in as many tries. “They believe in what we do. They believe in each other. They’re leading (this) team.
“They won’t quit. They won’t quit.”
While top-seeded Waterloo (19-3) led for the majority of the game, No. 4 seed Pal-Mac (18-4) seemed to stay right in their rearview mirror the whole game, and when the moment came, the Red raiders overtook the Indians.
Jazzmyn Lewis had a monstrous first quarter for the Indians. In addition to being the defensive menace she has been all year long, Lewis also had the hot hand, scoring 14 of her 16 points in the first quarter from a combination of fastbreak layups, 3-pointers and toughness in the paint.
A very fast-paced first quarter ended with Waterloo up 20-11. A huge 3-pointer from Pal-Mac senior co-captain Katie Smyth would bring her team back within 6. The other senior co-captain Andra Savage then got an and-1 and grabbed her own rebound off the missed free throw to make it a 2-point game in the blink of an eye.
Pal-Mac’s defense came alive in the second quarter as they limited Waterloo to just 4 points through the entire 8 minutes. Savage continued to grind away at Waterloo’s defense and dropped eight of her 19 points in the second.
Heading into the half, things were all square at 24-24.
Lewis reentered the game in the third and continued her buzzing defense. Within the first 20 seconds, the freshman guard forced a turnover and drew a foul. Waterloo’s Natalie DiSanto and Macy Carr began to hit their 3-pointers in the third; at the end of the third, Waterloo held a 42-35 lead.
The fourth quarter began with a big 3-pointer by Tatum Smyth and an easy inside layup for center Ryley Trail.
Every time Waterloo looked like they were going to either pull away or lock down defensively, the Red Raiders seemed to kick their play into a higher gear and wore down Waterloo.
After the two teams traded fouls and turnovers, Giavanna White-Principio hit a gorgeous floater from the top of the key to take back the lead after Savage hit an underneath layup. Waterloo led 46-44 with 1:27 left.
As she has done all year, Smyth came up huge for Pal-Mac and nailed a mid-range two-pointer to tie the game 46-46 with a minute left to go.
A Jillian Panek inside layup with 42 seconds left was immediately answered by a layup by Pal-Mac freshman Molly Seither to tie it again with 35 seconds left. The two teams would lock horns for the final seconds and head into halftime at 48-48.
The Red Raiders then found an extra defensive gear and kept Waterloo from scoring for the first three and a half minutes of the overtime period. Pal-Mac laid their bodies on the line and drew foul after foul to head to the line.
Every single overtime point for Pal-Mac came from the free throw line. A final 3-pointer from Waterloo’s Morgan Caraballo would not be enough.