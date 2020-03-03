CANANDAIGUA — The third time’s the charm, right? While the Waterloo girls basketball team hoped that would be the case Monday night, it turned out to be a third dose of heartbreak.
Given how close its previous matchups against Palmyra-Macedon were, it was only fitting that Waterloo's Section Class B1 girls semifinal would go to overtime. Pal-Mac’s defense reached another level in the extra 4 minutes, and the combination of free throws, blocked shots and suffocating defense equaled a 60-54 Red Raiders triumph.
“I’ve got two seniors that aren’t going to quit,” elated Pal-Mac head coach Dan Harris said after his team defeated Waterloo for the third time in as many tries — all were razor-close affairs, although each unfolded in its own way down the stretch. “They believe in what we do. They believe in each other. They’re leading (this) team.
“They won’t quit. They won’t quit.”
While top-seeded Waterloo (19-3) led for the majority of the game, No. 4 seed Pal-Mac (18-4) seemed to stay right in the rearview mirror the whole game, and when the moment came, the Red Raiders overtook the Indians.
Jazzmyn Lewis had a monstrous first quarter for the Indians. In addition to being the defensive menace she has been all year long, Lewis also had the hot hand, scoring 14 of her 16 points in the first quarter through a combination of fastbreak layups, 3-pointers and toughness in the paint.
A very fast-paced first quarter ended with Waterloo up 20-11. A huge 3-pointer from Pal-Mac senior co-captain Katie Smyth would bring her team back within 6. The other senior co-captain, Andra Savage, then produced an and-1 and grabbed her own rebound off the missed free throw to make it a 2-point game in the blink of an eye.
Pal-Mac’s defense came alive in the second quarter as they limited Waterloo to just 4 points through the entire 8 minutes. Savage continued to grind away at Waterloo’s defense and dropped eight of her 19 points in the second.
Heading into the half, things were all square at 24-24.
Lewis reentered the game in the third and continued her buzzing defense. Within the first 20 seconds, the freshman guard forced a turnover and drew a foul. Waterloo’s Natalie DiSanto and Macy Carr began to hit their 3-pointers in the third. With just over a minute left in the quarter, \Harris was forced to call a timeout to end an 8-0 Waterloo run.
While the Indians began hitting shots from beyond the arc, Pal-Mac struggled from the outside, but they kept the game from getting away with their tenacious offensive rebounding. Three straight offensive possessions for Pal-Mac in the waning moments of the third resulted in a missed shot, followed by an offensive rebound and a second-chance basket. The Red Raiders did not get all of their misses, but they sunk enough of their second and third chances to keep themselves within range.
At the end of the third, Waterloo held a 42-35 lead.
The fourth quarter began with a big 3-pointer by Tatum Smyth and an easy inside layup for center Ryley Trail. Every time Waterloo looked like they were going to either pull away or lock down defensively, the Red Raiders seemed to kick their play into a higher gear and wear down Waterloo.
Pal-Mac kept Waterloo’s scoring to minimum once again in the fourth, allowing just 6 points. Waterloo sophomore center Giavanna White-Principio found herself in foul trouble early in the third; when she went to the bench, that gave Pal-Mac’s 6-foot center, Ryley Trail, an easier path to get inside buckets. Trail would end with 9 points.
The home stretch of the fourth quarter saw both teams trading fouls and turnovers. For over two minutes of game action, the score remained 44-42 in favor of the Indians. With under 2 minutes to play, Savage snuck underneath her defender and put in a clean layup to tie. Then, White-Principio came off a screen and found herself wide open at the top of the key. White-Principio sent Waterloo fans into a roar with a gorgeous floater from the top of the key that hit nothing but net to take back the lead for Waterloo, 46-44, with 1:27 left.
As she has done all year, Smyth came up huge for Pal-Mac, nailing a mid-range 2-pointer to tie the game 46-46 with a minute left to go.
A Jillian Panek cut to the basket with 42 seconds left was immediately answered by a layup by Pal-Mac freshman Molly Seither to tie it again with 35 seconds left. The two teams would lock horns for the final seconds and head into OT at 48-48.
The Red Raiders found an extra defensive gear and kept Waterloo from scoring for the first 3½ minutes of the overtime period. Pal-Mac laid their bodies on the line and drew foul after foul to head to the line.
Every single overtime point for Pal-Mac came from the free throw line. A final 3-pointer from Waterloo’s Morgan Caraballo would not be enough.
“That Waterloo team is going to be very good,” Harris said. “I think we were fortunate to get them a third time. They are a good team, and it’s hard to beat a good team three times ... I feel blessed we were able to do it.”
Before the epic clash took place, No. 2 Dansville reached the championship round with a 55-51 conquest of No. 3 Livonia. Pal-Mac will play the Mustangs for the B1 championship Saturday at Gates-Chili High School. Opening tip is scheduled for 1 p.m.