PALMYRA — The Waterloo High School girls basketball team was a mere minute away from keeping its perfect record intact and taking over sole possession of first place in the Finger Lakes East.
Palmyra-Macedon refused to let that happen.
Katie Smyth made 1 of 2 foul shots with 8.9 seconds remaining, capping the Red Raiders’ rally from a 9-point deficit and giving Pal-Mac a stunning, 40-39 victory Friday night.
The Red Raiders improved to 9-2 overall, including an FL East-best 6-0 league record. Waterloo’s season-opening 11-game win streak ended, and the Indians dropped to 5-1 in league play.
Trailing 39-30, Tatum Smyth (9 points, 4 steals) ignited the hosts’ surge, hitting a 3 with just over 60 seconds to play. Smyth stole the inbounds pass and drew a foul. She made both free throws to draw Pal-Mac within 39-35.
Smyth delivered another steal, this time in Waterloo’s end, and passed it to Andra Savage (7 points, 13 rebounds, 3 blocked shots), whose layup trimmed the deficit to 39-37.
Following an Indians timeout, Savage stole the ball near midcourt and fed Katie Smyth (14 points, 3 assists) for a game-tying lay-in.
Waterloo missed a go-ahead attempt before Katie Smyth was fouled and delivered the winning point.
Grace Seither grabbed nine rebounds for the victors.
Jazzmyn Lewis led Waterloo with 14 points. Gia White-Principio contributed 10 points.
The league front-runners meet again Feb. 14 in Waterloo.