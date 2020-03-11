BATH — It was a battle of the Mustangs on Tuesday night as Penn Yan was back at it three days after their Class B2 sectional finals win over Avon. In the Class B regional qualifier, the PY Mustangs (17-8) faced off against a Dansville team that knocked off Pal-Mac in the Class B1 sectional finals.
The two teams played in a neutral site at Haverling High School. The two Mustangs teams are familiar with the court with both of them playing on it back in late December. Dansville, who plays Haverling yearly in the Livingston County league, and Penn Yan both played there earlier in the season for the four-team Bath Christmas tournament.
It was a packed house with not a single seat remaining. The PY Mustangs faithful was represented right behind and across the Penn Yan bench.
Despite the crowd support, Penn Yan had arguably their worst first half of the season. A six-point catastrophe cost them the game but the win for Dansville didn’t come without at fight, as Penn Yan crawled back but ultimately fell 63-43.
The game began the way as Penn Yan had hoped.
The PY Mustangs took control shortly after the opening tip went out of bounds. On the inbound pass, Joddie Decker found her sister Jammie Decker for the easy left side lay-up with the Dansville defender right behind Jammie to give Penn Yan the early 2-0 lead.
After Dansville took a 4-3, Penn Yan senior Jenna Curbeau, playing in her final high school game, swished a left-wing 3-pointer to put Penn Yan back up 5-4 with less than six minutes left in the first quarter. Curbeau would end the night with five points.
The beginning of the game setup what looked to be a tight game from wire to wire. The game quickly turned into a disappointing first half. Curbeau’s 3-pointer was the last points of the first quarter for Penn Yan and the last field goal of the first half. Dansville would lead 21-5 after the first eight minutes.
The second quarter was more of the same for Penn Yan, a quarter that only saw one point added to the scoreboard from a free throw.
Penn Yan could not buy a bucket in the first half and they trailed 38-6 at the halftime break.
Penn Yan turned around a six-point first half into a quality effort that showcased the future of Penn Yan girls basketball.
“(Our) girls battled back,” Penn Yan head coach Katrina Davenport said about her team in the entire second half. “They played with heart, grit. They didn’t let the first half get to them. That was a fun second half to watch. We’re proud of the way they represent our Penn Yan lady mustangs”
Right away in the third quarter, Penn Yan’s defense forced a Dansville turnover on a traveling violation. Penn Yan continued to force Dansville turnovers throughout the second half.
With 5:47 remaining in the third quarter, Joddie Decker cleaned up a missed Penn Yan 3-point try for an easy offensive rebound put back with no one boxing her out on the right side of the hoop. Joddie finished with a team-high 16 points.
Joddie Decker would continue to be a factor and shortly after her offensive rebound putback, the junior guard got an and-1 when she drove through the middle of the paint and made it a 40-15 deficit and 4:56 remaining in the third quarter.
Penn Yan continued to score in the third quarter and outscore Dansville by six points in the third quarter to trail Dansville 50-24 heading into the fourth quarter.
Hayley Anderson came off the bench for Penn Yan and was a huge factor in the fourth quarter.
With 6:34 remaining in the game, Anderson hit a left wing 3-pointer to make it a 52-31 game.
Anderson took on Dansville center Arayana Young. Young was the biggest factor for Dansville in the game but Anderson wasn’t afraid to wrestle a jump ball with Young even though possession was granted to Dansville.
Ashley Sisson, who also played her final high school game, drained a 3-pointer from the same spot as Anderson the next possession. Sisson would hit another 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and finish the game with nine points.
“I asked (our team), ‘did we intend on being able to bring that brick home?’” coach Davenport added. “They’re weren’t a whole lot of yes’s. That’s definitely our top success in the season. The girls worked so hard for it. Our coaching staff couldn’t be more proud.”
Penn Yan fought to the very end despite the big halftime deficit. Penn Yan outscored Dansville 37-25 in the second half and with most of the team returning next season, the future remains bright in Penn Yan.