GORHAM — Only 15 miles separate Penn Yan Academy and Marcus Whitman, yet they are often in opposite leagues due to enrollment differences.
Such is the case with girls basketball. However, the schools’ athletic directors work to schedule a home-and-home non-league series.
When they met back on December 6 in Penn Yan, the Mustangs rode sophomore guard’s Sierra Harrison solid night to a double-digit victory.
When they squared off again Monday night, both were looking to add more sectional points to their résumés. Penn Yan entered the evening ranked third in the Class B2 points, while Whitman was fourth Class C1.
As it was the in the first meeting, defense was key to a Penn Yan victory.
Joddie and Jammie Decked led a balanced Mustangs offense in a 41-23 triumph, leaving both schools with 11-5 records.
Penn Yan controlled the game from the outset, although Whitman’s Maddie Ryan made the first basket of the game. Ryan is the leading scorer for the Wildcats, but the Mustangs shut her down after the first period.
Katrina Davenport knew Marcus Whitman was going to fight despite the Mustangs’ commanding win in early December.
“Marcus Whitman is an excellent program. We know that they’re coached well,” the Penn Yan head coach said. “We knew coming into this game that we couldn’t take them lightly.”
Whitman fought hard in the first quarter and throughout the entire contest, even if the scoreboard didn’t show it.
Ari Beverly scored half of the Wildcats’ points in the opening 8 minutes of play, including a 3-pointer that gave the home crowd something to cheer about. Beverly led Whitman on the night with 8 points.
“I thought (we) did a much better job on defense, only holding (Penn Yan) to 5 points in the second quarter,” Wildcats coach and alumna Bri Parzych said. “Penn Yan got hot; they have some great shooters. We had to adjust a little bit when they started shooting better. Defensively we came ready to work.”
Penn Yan scored five of the seven points recorded in a rugged second quarter, holding the Wildcats without a field goal in the 8 minutes leading into halftime.
“Marcus Whitman played really good defense. They’re tough defensively,” Davenport said. “We knew we had to work the ball inside a little bit and get them to collapse, but we really we had to start shooting. In the second half we shot from the outside and finally we started making some.”
Penn Yan canned three 3-pointers in the second half, two by senior forward/guard Jenna Curbeau.
Conversely, Marcus Whitman found little space to operate on the perimeter.
“Definitely, we need to work on finding some open shooting,” Parzych said. “I thought we did a nice job driving. We’ve just got to get a little bit tougher in there.”
Both squads hit the road for games on Wednesday, with Penn Yan visiting Finger Lakes East co-leader Waterloo and Marcus Whitman traveling to Campbell-Savona for a non-league contest.