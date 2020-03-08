GATES — There was not an open seat behind the Penn Yan Academy bench Saturday. Orange-and-blue-clad fans had filled every spot, ready to cheer on the Mustangs in their bid for a first Section V championship in 25 seasons.
Penn Yan did not disappoint the folks who traveled more than an hour to watch.
The top-seeded Mustangs extended their season-best winning streak to six games, powering past No. 2-seeded Avon 55-39 in the Class B2 championship game at Gates-Chili High School.
Penn Yan (17-6) will take on Class B1-champion Dansville (21-2) in a state tournament play-in game Tuesday night in Bath. The winner advances to Saturday’s regional round at Rush-Henrietta.
Kaley Griffin connected on two second-quarter 3-pointers to help the Mustangs take a 32-25 lead into halftime. Avon (18-5) had taken its only lead, 19-17, earlier in the period.
Jenna Curbeau took over at the start of the third quarter, producing her team’s first three field goals. Curbeau finished with 10 points.
“It’s amazing,” Penn Yan head coach Katrina Davenport said about winning sectionals. “It’s a great feeling. These girls have worked so hard for me. To see the hard work pay off it means everything to them.”
A low-scoring third quarter left the Mustangs with a 41-30 advantage going into the final 8 minutes.
Jammie Decker started the fourth quarter with an offensive rebound and put-back Sierra Harrison followed with a layup for a 15-point lead.
Griffin stayed hot from the first half with a left-wing 3-pointer to give her 9 points for the game. On the very next possession for Penn Yan, Joddie Decker would shoot from the exact same spot as Griffin to add another 3-pointer to open 51-32 Penn Yan bulge.
Joddie Decker, who scored 24 points in a semifinal victory over Mynderse, dropped in 15 points Saturday. Harrison contributed 11 points.
Penn Yan fans started celebrating in earnest with two minutes remaining. Penn Yan would hold onto the ball for the last 11 seconds of the game, securing the program’s sixth sectional title overall.
“As far as they want to go,” Davenport said about the rest of the postseason. “It’s hard to tell. Dansville is going to be a real tough game for us. We are going to start game-planning. We’ll continue working hard, continue game-planning, and hopefully continue to see some success.”