HONEOYE FALLS — Two schools knocked out in the quarterfinals of the Section V Class B2 girls basketball tournament squared off for a spot in this year’s championship game.
Top-seeded Penn Yan used its hot play of late to fend off No. 4 seed Mynderse 52-41 at Honeoye Falls-Lima High School, extending the Mustangs’ win streak to five.
Penn Yan will face second-seeded Avon in Saturday’s 3 p.m. final at Gates-Chili High School.
Penn Yan did not score until 2:40 had elapsed, but steadily gained confidence as the night wore on.
Mynderse, which split the season series with Penn Yan, took an 11-8 lead after a quarter. The first basket of the second quarter didn’t occur until there was 6:15 on the clock when Penn Yan’s Sierra Harrison would hit a corner 3-pointer to tie the game at 11. Penn Yan would get the lead after that, as Harrison hit another deep shot from the other corner to make it 17-14.
Joddie Decker’s lay-in gave Penn Yan a 23-20 edge early in the second half. Decker connected on a game-high 24 points.
“Jodie was incredible tonight,” Penn Yan head coach Katrina Davenport said.
However, the Blue Devils eventually surged back in front by 5 before settling for a 33-30 edge at the end of three quarters.
The final quarter of the game started with Decker drawing a foul on a made basket. She missed that free throw, but few others, as she sank 10 foul shots in the fourth quarter.
“She is one of our solid confident free throw shooters at the end of the game situation,” Davenport added. “She’s one us a handful of games in that way. She’s the girl we want in her hands at the end of the game. She did a great job stepping up and being a leader tonight.”
Decker’s free throws would give the lead back to Mustangs for the time being at the start of the fourth quarter.
“Just taking it strong to the basket and going into contact instead of fading away,” Joddie Decker on her way to making it look easy to get to the line. “We’re going to work in practice the next three days and hopefully make adjustments to what we need to work on from tonight.”
There was no quit in the Blue Devils though as MacKenzie Higby helped Mynderse forge a 36-36 tie.
“We fought to the end,” Mynderse head coach Jerry Anderson said about his team. “As young as we were, we didn’t show it.”
With just under 4 minutes remaining Higby hit another floater in the middle of the paint with the sound system accidentally playing music during the shot. It resulted in the Blue Devils’ final lead of the contest, 38-36.
With 1:27 remaining and the Blue Devils with the ball, Mynderse’s Sydney Haust launched a 3-pointer the Blue Devils thought hit the bottom of the rim, but was called off due to a shot clock violation.
Decker would draw another foul down at the other end, and her free throws made it 43-38.
The Blue Devils didn’t get another big shot until 29.3 seconds remaining when Higby hit a top of the key 3-pointer to make it a 46-41 Penn Yan lead. In that point, it was too late for the Blue Devils as Penn Yan closed the game out on couple more free throws to seal it.
“I’m always a a glass half-full guy,” Mynderse head coach Anderson stated. “I think the future’s bright here. We do lose one of our senior leaders who was out this year in Caitlyn Korzeniewski, but everyone from the team is back.”
As for Penn Yan, it’s time to get ready for a final. Penn Yan has not faced Avon this season but this is a red-hot Mustangs team at the right time of the season that no team wants to face.
“Improvement on the offensive end,” Penn Yan head coach Davenport stated on the biggest area of success during this season-high five game winning streak. “Building confidence, working with a new offensive system that we implemented this season.”