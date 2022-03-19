TROY — The No. 1-ranked team in New York state in Class B gets its shot at history starting today.
The 25-0 Section V- and Finger Lakes East-champion Waterloo Indians take on Putnam Valley (19-7) of Section I in the Class B semifinals today at Hudson Valley Community College. Opening tip is 12:30 p.m.
Michael Bree’s squad goes for its 40th straight win. The team has not lost since 2019.
Six-foot-1 senior Giavanna White-Principio averages 15.6 points per game with seven rebounds and a total of 41 blocked shots. Her presence in the paint on both ends will be a main focus of Putnam Valley’s attention.
For Waterloo, the Indians’ defensive focus will clearly be on Eva DeChent, a University of Rhode Island commit who averages a near double-double with 23 points per game and nine rebounds. Bree may call on junior defensive whiz Jazzmyn Lewis to cover DeChent. Lewis has been Waterloo’s go-to defender whenever the team needs either momentum or a big steal. Her relentless full-court pressure may be key if Waterloo is to advance to Sunday’s finals.
Morgan Caraballo averages 13.4 points per game and if she can feed off the defense in transition, that will open up looks from outside for Macy Carr, Natalie DiSanto and Addison Bree coming off the bench.
Waterloo is trying to win its first state title in school history. It has been state runner-up on three previous occasions.
As a team Waterloo averages 60.5 points per game while allowing 30.2 per contest. Along with averaging 19 steals per game, Waterloo also rebounds well.
If Lewis can make life difficult for DeChent up top and White-Principio locks down the interior, the likes of Caraballo, Carr, DiSanto and bench players may present a tall challenge for the No. 4-ranked Tigers, who are in the Hudson Valley, northeast of New York City.
The other Class B semifinal features General Brown of Section III vs. Schalmont of Section II at 2:15 p.m. The championship game is Sunday at 11:45 a.m.