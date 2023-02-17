It’s that time of year once again.
The high school girls basketball season concluded on Wednesday and sectionals are ready to take flight come Tuesday. On Thursday, the announcement of the final seedlings for this year’s sectional brackets occurred.
CLASS A
Pittsford Sutherland will represent as the top-seed and obtain the lone bye in the tournament. The Canandaigua Braves will be the 2-seed while the Wayne Central Eagles will be the 13th-seed.
The Braves (15-5) are coming into this year’s sectionals after falling against Webster Schroeder in the semifinals a year ago.
Though Canandaigua dropped a few more games during this 2022-2023 season, seniors Mya Herman and Liv Schorr are back to redeem themselves this year.
Herman leads the Braves in scoring this season with just over 16 points a game. Herman along with teammates Kyleigh Chapman and Kayla Taylor have been a part of this program for the past four years.
Canandaigua will open up against 15th-seeded Wilson Magnet in the first round on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The game will take place at Finger Lakes Community College while Canandaigua still continues to make repairs on their home court.
Wilson Magnet has won only once during this entire season so the Braves aim to move on past this first round matchup. If they win, they will play the winner between the 7th-seeded Brockport and the 10th-seeded Churchville-Chili in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Canandaigua went 2-0 against Churchville-Chili during this year’s regular season. The 3-seeded East High is also on the same side of the bracket as the Braves heading into this year’s highly-anticipated sectionals.
Led by senior Emily Pratt and junior Rylie Pratt, Wayne Central (7-13) will open up on the road against 4-seeded Honeoye Falls-Lima in the first round on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will then battle the winner of the 5-seeded Webster Thomas and the 12-seeded Our Lady of Mercy in the quarterfinals on Friday.
This is a Wayne team that won its final two games of the regular season, which includes a double-digit victory over Newark on Wednesday. They’re hoping that success can carry over for an upset-minded run starting next week.
CLASS B1
When you look at the bracket, you of course think of last year’s class B state runner-up Waterloo, who will represent as the top-seed in this year’s sectionals once again.
The Tigers’ (19-1) lone loss of this entire year so far came against the 2-seeded Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders back on Jan. 27.
Both Pal-Mac (17-3) and Waterloo have a lot of veteran talented players on their squads as both are poised to make a run this season.
Waterloo returns eight players who were a part of the state tournament team from a year ago. Seniors Morgan Caraballo, Natalie DiSanto, Jazzmyn Lewis, Logan Amidon, Davont’a Loucks and McKenzie Scutt look to lead this team to to a third straight sectional title after locking up a third straight Finger Lakes league crown.
Freshman Addison Bree, daughter of head coach Michael Bree, has also been nice addition the last two seasons. Addison lead all scorers with 24 points during the Tigers’ big win over Geneva on Wednesday.
It wasn’t that long ago when the Red Raiders were the Tigers’ kryptonite from the 2019-2020 season. Waterloo lost all three of their meetings against Pal-Mac that year, which included the sectional semifinals.
After that, the Tigers won six consecutive games against the Red Raiders until their latest meeting, so this is a rivalry that has been building up for the past few seasons.
Only two current Red Raiders were a part of that 2020 sectional finals appearance team: senior Molly Seither and junior Marianna Hodgins.
While Hodgins has put up big production for Pal-Mac this year, sophomore Taryn Goodness continues to improve as a player and has become a big part of the program.
Both Waterloo and Pal-Mac won’t start their sectional runs this year until Friday night as they both received a bye as the top two seeds.
The Tigers will get the winner between the 8th-seeded North Rose-Wolcott/Sodus and the 9th-seeded Rochester Prep. Waterloo’s quarterfinal matchup will occur at home on Friday at 6 p.m.
Alydia McIntyre and her Cougars (5-15) would love to take on the challenge of the Tigers but they have to get through Rochester Prep first. NR/W’s first round matchup will take place on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at North Rose-Wolcott High School.
A pair of Finger Lakes East teams will square off in the first round as the winner travels to take on Pal-Mac on Friday at 7 p.m in the quarterfinals.
The Red Raiders will play the winner between the 7-seeded Newark Reds and the 10-seeded Geneva Panthers, who meet on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Newark high school.
This was a Newark and Geneva 2022-2023 season that saw legendary Reds’ head coach Diane Kirnie secure her 400th career win for her coaching career. While Geneva is looking to rebuild under first-year head coach Matt Deisering who previously coached the Panthers boys team.
Newark (7-13) and Geneva (1-19) met in the first round a year ago in what turned into a 68-17 Reds win but it was a Newark run that continued until the semifinals.
The Reds swept the Panthers in both of their regular season meetings this year which were led by sophomore TaKyla Vaughn.
Vaughn leads Newark in scoring with just over 15 points a game. She stayed at that 15-point average during her two games against Geneva this year. She recorded 13 points back on Dec. 16 and 19 points back on Feb. 1 during those two victories.
Geneva sophomore Trinity Maxon led the Panthers in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks during the regular season. This is only Maxon’s first year on the varsity team and she is seen to play an important role to help with this rebuild that Deisering is looking to create.
Midlakes (12-8) will represent as the 5-seed in this year’s tournament. The Screaming Eagles have jumped up in class this year after winning the class B2 title a year ago.
Former Lyons head coach Kristin Bassett is starting to see her experienced team finally come into a groove during her first year as the Midlakes head coach.
There are nine players on this year’s Screaming Eagles team that were a part of that championship team from 2022 during its class B2 finals victory over Wellsville.
Bassett has six seniors who have been with this program for the past four years and senior Grace Murphy has improved from year-to-year. Murphy led Midlakes with just under 12 points a game during the regular season, a scoring average that has improved every year during her high school career.
Murphy alongside Kate Mahoney, Camryn Ford, Callie Walker, Hanna Godkin, Cate Peacock, Mary Givens and Stella DelPapa are all ready to make another run this year because they’ve all done it before.
The Screaming Eagles won’t open up until Friday at 7 p.m. when they play on the road against the 4-seeded Aquinas in the quarterfinals.
CLASS B2
Mynderse is ready to start its quest for a sectional title under first-year head coach Matt Verkey.
Verkey, who won a boys basketball state championship for the Blue Devils now is ready to start his first sectional run with his daughter Maddie Verkey.
Maddie and senior teammate Haley Mosch, both averaged double-figures in scoring for the Blue Devils (12-8) in the regular season.
Seniors Kelly Kohberger, Ella Wirth and Bella Ferrara all expect to make an impact in this year’s sectionals; all three have played multiple years together.
While Mynderse is the 2-seed, Dansville is the top-seed in this year’s tournament.
The Blue Devils received a bye and will play the winner between the 7-seeded Attica and the 10-seeded Wayland-Cohocton. Mynderse’s quarterfinal matchup will take place at the Seneca Falls Middle School gymnasium on Friday at 7 p.m.
The only other first-round matchup will be the 8-seeded Williamson/Marion hosting the 9-seeded Penn Yan Mustangs. Dansville will host the winner of this first round contest on Friday at 6 p.m in the quarterfinals.
Penn Yan (4-16) knows it has a tall task ahead but is hoping to upset W/M (7-13) at Williamson High School on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Sophomore Corinne Barden has created nice production for first-year head coach Jenn Cooper in the final two games of this regular season. Barden led the Mustangs in both of their two most recent games which includes a 12-point, 5-rebound, 3-assist performance against Mynderse from Wednesday.
CLASS C1
Undefeated Canisteo-Greenwood will represent as the top-seed. They will play the winner between the 8-seeded East Rochester and the 9-seeded Avon. The Bombers won the Wayne County league title this year.
ER (13-7) will host Avon on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the first round and if the Bombers win that, then they will travel to take on Canisteo-Greenwood at 2 p.m. on Friday in the quarterfinals.
This is a very deep sectional bracket with the fact that both Clyde-Savannah and Marcus Whitman closed out their regular season with solid over .500 records but both will start their postseason runs on the road.
Both C-S (12-8) and Gananda (16-4) have moved up in class this year after their thrilling semifinal matchup from last year’s class C2 semifinals. The nail-biter resulted in a 2-point victory for the Blue Panthers.
The Golden Eagles have brought back eight players from the team that lost in the semifinals a year ago.
Seniors Ashlyn Rattray, Jessica Montemorano, Kylie Paylor, Taylor Carnevale, Madison Secor, Jaida Larsen and Olivia Geil were all a part of the 2021-22 team; now all of them are poised to use this year’s motivation as an advantage coming into a very difficult bracket.
The Golden Eagles travel to play 7th-seeded Addison on Wednesday at 7 p.m for a first round contest. The winner of that will get a quarterfinal matchup against the winner of the 2-seeded Oakfield-Alabama and 15th-seeded Red Creek (2-15) that takes place on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Gananda is on the same side of the bracket as C-S but the Blue Panthers will open up against the 14th-seeded Letchworth as Gananda hosts that first round matchup on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
The winner of that matchup will play their quarterfinal game against the winner of the 6-seeded Bloomfield (17-3) and the 11th-seeded Marcus Whitman (15-5) in this first round Finger Lakes West duel.
The Wildcats were swept by the Bombers in this year’s regular season and they haven’t been on top of Bloomfield since the shortened 2020-2021 season.
This is a Marcus Whitman team who loves to share the basketball and it’s usually a different player stepping up every night.
While senior Olivia Herod leads the Wildcats in scoring this year, it was senior Natalie Cotroneo and sophomore Lily Carroll who were the top scorers in both of their two contests against the Bombers this regular season.
CLASS C2
This year witnessed a full 16-team bracket and on top is the Lyons Lions, who closed out their regular season on a four-game winning streak.
First-year head coach Calvin Betts has provided tons of energy and success as the Lions (17-3) are aiming to make a return to the sectional finals for the first time since 2020 when current Midlakes head coach Kristin Bassett was the head coach at the time.
One of the biggest reasons the Lions have been so successful this year is because of sophomore Jayla Bell. She leads Lyons in points, assists and steals this season and posts an average of just over 22 points of game.
Bell’s senior teammate Kara Stephens has been a nice leader for the team. Bell, Stephens alongside junior Milleniyah Glanton have all hauled in over 100 rebounds this year. Glanton leads the team with 158 boards.
Lyons will open up by hosting winless Euqenio Maria de Hostos Charter School in the first round on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The winner of that will play the winner between the 8th-seeded Perry and 9-seeded Cuba-Rushford in the quarterfinals on Friday.
The 4-seeded Dundee/Bradford is also on the same side of the bracket as the top-seeded Lions. The BraveScots (18-2) will open up by hosting 13th-seeded Wheatland-Chili in the first round on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Dundee High School.
D/B shared the FL West league title this year with Bloomfield after both split their two regular season meetings in 2022-2023.
This will be the completion of the third season since Dundee and Bradford have combined for basketball. Each of the first two years ended in a sectional loss against York.
The good news for D/B is that York in on the opposite of this year’s bracket as the 7-seed.
It will be interesting to see how the BraveScots respond since losing to York in the sectional semifinals in 2021 and in the sectional finals in 2022.
Kendall Parker, Trisha Edmister, Kailey Yeoman and Mikayla Schoffner are the lone four players who experienced both of those crushing defeats against York and all four are now ready to redeem themselves this year.
Parker and Yeoman have both provided tremendous seasons so far with both averaging over double-digits in this year’s regular season.
Parker leads the team in scoring with just a tick under 20 points a game. She also leads with 43 assists and ended with 99 steals this regular season.
Yeoman leads the BraveScots with 107 steals on the year so far. Schoffner has done all the little things this season with hauling with 189 rebounds and 33 blocks, as both lead the team in those statistics.
If D/B is able to get past Wheatland-Chili then they will take on the winner between the 5-seeded Caledonia-Mumford and the 12-seeded Campbell/Savona in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Junior guard Leah Batterson, first-year head coach Jennifer Knaak and the 14-seeded Red Jacket (4-16) will open up on the road against the 3-seeded Pavilion on Wednesday in the first round with tip expected at 7 p.m. The winner of that will play the winner of the 6-seeded Byron-Bergen and the 11-seeded Bolivar-Richburg on Friday in the quarterfinals.
CLASS D1
The 6-seeded South Seneca Falcons start their sectional run on Tuesday at 7 p.m. when they host 11-seeded Naples (2-17) in a FL West first round duel.
The Falcons (11-9) played in the sectional finals back in 2021 and are now ready to make their run back to that championship game since even though not one player on the current roster was not a part of that 2021 runner-up team.
Senior Ciera Babcock and sophomore Chloe Scott have provided some moments this year after both recorded over 10 points a game during the regular season.
The Falcons swept the Big Green in both of their matchups this regular season. In their first contest back on Dec. 22 it was Scott and Babcock who stepped up for the 57-20 victory. Scott led all scores with 27 points while Babcock contributed with 16 points in the big win.
If South Seneca gets by Naples for a third time this year, then they will head to play 3-seeded Lyndonville on Thursday at 7 p.m in the quarterfinals.
Keshequa is the top-seed in this year’s bracket. Honeoye (5-15) will represent as the 10-seed as they travel to play the 7-seeded Arkport/Canaseraga on Monday at 7 p.m. at Arkport High School. The winner of that first round matchup will then play at the 2-seeded Fillmore on Thursday at 7 p.m in the quarterfinals.
CLASS D2
Andover/Whitesville will be the 1-seed this year in sectionals while Romulus will represent the 10-seed on the other side of the bracket.
The Warriors (5-15) have been led this season by sophomore Maggie Bloom, who recorded one point shy of 200 points during this regular season.
Romulus will head to Friendship High School on Wednesday to play the 7-seeded Scio/Friendship at 6 p.m. for a first-round matchup.
If the Warriors get by that then they would have to travel to the 2-seeded Northstar Christian on Friday at 2 p.m. for the quarterfinals.