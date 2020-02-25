GENEVA — The brackets are out, the matchups are set and the race to Section V glory tips off tonight.
There is a smorgasbord of games scheduled for this week, but for Tuesday’s girls basketball contests, here are some things to look for:
Class B1(11) Geneva at (6) Midlakes, 6 p.m.
The 2018-19 state runners-up in the Midlakes Screaming Eagles have had a solid second-half of the season after an up-and-down start. They finished with a 13-7 overall record. In its first nine games, Midlakes was 4-5, scoring an average of 50.5 points per game and allowing 47.7. The bounces and touches began to go the Screaming Eagles’ way in the first week of the new year.
Midlakes finished the year going 9-2 in its final 11 games and scoring an average of 46.4 points per game. That is a bit of a dropoff from their first nine games, but their defense improved remarkably, allowing just 37.2 points per game.
The Screaming Eagles were swept by both Pal-Mac and Waterloo this season and allowed 51 points per game against the Red Raiders and 53 points per game against the Indians. Midlakes is favored in their first-round matchup against Geneva, but their stellar defense must continue if they hope to make an extended run.
As for Geneva, senior Chyna Aimes and junior Bri Carter have led the way for the very young Panthers. The team is comprised of 15 players but eight are sophomores and two are freshmen with only three seniors. The lack of experience made for a difficult season as the Panthers were 1-19. Their lone win came against Mynderse earlier this month, 56-46.
The Panthers allowed 54.3 points per game over the season, which is not an overwhelming number, but the team struggled to score the ball. The Panthers averaged 32.2 points per game, most of which was done by Aimes, Carter and freshman Doly DeJesus.
The good news for Geneva is that its scoring improved as the year progressed. The Panthers failed to score their average in games eight times, but out of those eight, seven came before February. The Panthers’ lone win came in February in a month in which they averaged nearly 38 points.
If Geneva hopes to keep its season going beyond tonight, Aimes and Carter will have to play like they did in their win against Mynderse when Acmes dropped 25 and Carter added 16.
(10) Newark
at (7) Greece Olympia, 7 p.m.
Newark’s 3-17 record indicates that the Reds have had a tough year, but the statistics may indicate that they will present far more of a challenge for Greece Olympia than one might think.
In 20 games, the Reds have averaged 43.9 points per game and allowed 53.3. Of Newark’s 17 losses, they have been within 10 points in seven of them. In February, Newark has averaged 48.8 points in four games and allowed 56. The offense is well spread out, with Izabella Santel, Kalyna Bryant and Alycia Divelbliss all averaging between 9 and 10 points per game.
The Reds should create problems for Greece Olympia. They have the talent, but the question remains if they can tighten up on the defensive end and let their three top scorers run the floor on the offensive end. If they can feed Santell and Bryant and get back on defense and disrupt shooters, Newark could be poised to pull off the upset.