SHORTSVILLE — On the final night for girls basketball’s regular season, the Marcus Whitman Wildcats and Red Jacket Indians were both looking to make one final statement.
The top two teams in the Finger Lakes West and both Class C1 representatives for the postseason met in the middle of January, and the Wildcats won by double digits in Gorham. Last night, the Indians — who haven’t lost since that game — changed the script on their own home court, winning 41-35 to forge a tie for the regular-season championship.
The Indians (10-2 in the league, 15-5 overall after a 6-5 start) had an impressive first half and then fended off the Wildcats’ second-half push.
The game began slowly, as many do. Whitman junior Maddie Ryan got things started with the first basket of the game thanks to a sure-handed layup. Ryan would play a large role, finishing with a game-high 16 points.
Red Jacket bounced back from an early 4-0 deficit to lead after one quarter, 9-8. Senior Lillian Penird had four of the Indians’ nine points in the first quarter.
From that point on, Red Jacket never trailed again.
The Indians outscored the Wildcats 17-4 in the second period to take a commanding lead. Whitman’s only field goal of the quarter didn’t come until Ryan hit a 3-pointer in the final minute before halftime. Red Jacket led 26-12 at the intermission.
Marcus Whitman head coach Bri Parzych’s halftime speech seemed to fire up her team in the second half. The Wildcats stepped up their defense in the third quarter, holding Red Jacket to just five points while scoring 13 to cut the deficit to 31-25 going into the final quarter.
“We battled, we could have given up and thrown in the towel,” Parzych said on her team’s fight in the second half. “But that’s not what this group is. Every single game we come out to battle. We did the same thing at Romulus on the road. I’m very proud of them, we got great senior leadership that refuses to lose.”
The Wildcats continued to fight in the fourth, much to the delight of the road fans. The Whitman faithful were definitely represented, taking up about half the gym’s seats.
Ryan made a couple of layups to cut the lead to two points. Red Jacket’s leading scorer, averaging about 13 points a game, is senior captain Sydney Close, and she hit a dagger of a 3-pointer to silence the road fans and send the Red Jacket fans into an uproar. Close had been scoreless until the fourth quarter when she scored five key points.
With 3:44 remaining, Ari Beverly stripped the ball from the Indians after a miss by Ryan. Beverly scored off the steal and cut the Wildcats’ deficit to 36-33. Unfortunately, Ryan came down awkwardly following her missed shot and seemed to have injured her ankle. She was carried off the court and sat out for the remainder of the game.
The Indians scored four of the game’s final six points to hang on for the victory.
Red Jacket coach George Hotchkiss was beaming with pride for his team, which has won nine straight to close the regular season.
“Our girls down low, they’ve been working well and taking the pressure off our guards and they didn’t do that at the beginning of the year,” Hotchkiss said.
{span}The Indians are going to use their size as a factor going into sectionals. Hotchkiss knows he has a hot team and despite being the potential No. 4 seed in Class C1, this is a Red Jacket team that could be a title contender. {/span}
Parzych had some encouraging words for her team, despite losing their center down the stretch.
“(Maddie Ryan) is a warrior that’s for sure. We’re hoping it’s just an ankle sprain and she can rest up the next couple of days and she will be ready for sectionals,” she said. “We stayed very well composed. It was a psychical game and we worked hard tonight.”
Whitman could be the No. 5 seed in the postseason, and there is a chance for a rematch with Red Jacket in the same gym for what would be the rubber match between the squads.
“We’re definitely going to go back in and watch some film,” Parzych said. “The biggest thing is making sure we’re going to hit some open shots. Defense is there and now we just need to make sure we put the ball in the basket.”
Whitman also finished 10-2 in league play and is 14-6 overall.
The sectional brackets will be released this afternoon.