WATERLOO — It has been exactly eight weeks to the day since the Waterloo girls basketball team won the school’s first state championship and the players are still getting tons of love throughout the community since. After the whirlwind of games between regionals in Buffalo, the final four in Troy and the Federation tournament in Clifton Park, the reality of their accomplishments has finally sunk in.
“Obviously it’s a very proud accomplishment for this group and it’s sunk in,” Waterloo head girls basketball coach Michael Bree said in a phone call to the Times.
The 2022-23 season was historic, to say the least, for the Tigers program but the leaders of the team started their hard work years ago at a young age. The few seasons prior were an indication that this season of glory was on its way.
“It’s something that I think about every day,” senior guard Morgan Caraballo wrote in an email about winning it all this year. “After working so hard and so long for what we did, it always feels really good to remember.”
The conclusion of the 2021 condensed season is actually when the stretch of success started. The Section V dynasty started with the 2021 sectional title. They followed that with two more and only lost twice in the last three years.
“I’ve taken the time to reflect back on the great accomplishments our team achieved,” Waterloo senior guard Natalie DiSanto wrote. “All the hard work we put in to reach the goal we’ve dreamed of since we started playing together in third grade. It’s an amazing feeling and I don’t think that feeling will ever go away.”
After falling just a few points short in the 2022 state title game, the experience gained allowed this year’s team to overcome and complete its unfinished business.
“There are still no words to sum up this experience other than it is unforgettable, unbelievable and something that will make me proud for the rest of my life,” Tigers senior forward Jazzmyn Lewis wrote in an email.
With players on the team going some separate ways for spring sports, a complete team gathering has been rare. But just recently, the champs got back together for a pizza party at Ciccino’s Pizzeria & Restaurant in downtown Waterloo to continue the celebration and reflect on their astounding accomplishments.
“The community is still so supportive and people are still coming up to me to congratulate me on what our team did,” Caraballo said. “My teachers and even someone at work gave me newspapers and brought up everything we accomplished.”
“The reaction and support has been amazing,” DiSanto added. “Winning states brought the community together as a whole and everyone wanted to play a part in the history-making. We couldn’t have done it without all the love and support from the community. I still have people congratulate me for our achievements. It’s crazy how far our achievement reached people outside of Waterloo. When I go to play or watch other games at other schools, people from those towns come up and congratulate me. It really shows that this meant a lot to not only our community but others around us too.”
Lewis was out to dinner with her family after the 58-48 win over Putnam Valley and the family’s waiter was told by someone that he was serving a state champion.
This 2022-23 team did not just have success on the basketball court but also in the classroom. Caraballo, DiSanto and Lewis along with their senior teammate, center Logan Amidon, all finished top-10 in their class and Amidon is their salutatorian.
After the team continued its success by winning the Federation championship the weekend after after the public championship, it was back to work in spring sports for most, including DiSanto, who started her lacrosse season right away alongside Maci Mueller.
“The transition to lacrosse has been great,” DiSanto said. “The extended basketball season helped me enter lacrosse season in the best shape of my career along with maintaining the winning mindset. After all, the hard work our basketball team put into every practice and game, I knew I had to bring that same mentality to the lacrosse team to have a successful season.”
This is the end of the road for all three seniors but they still will attend Tigers basketball games. And the next time they will go, they will see their state championship banner hung up in the gymnasium.
“It will be the best feeling in the world,” Caraballo said. “I can’t wait to see it be hung up. We always talked about finally hanging a banner and showing everyone how hard we worked. It represents all of the hours of hard work we put in and the dedication we have had since the day we started.”
“For me it will symbolize a sense of accomplishment and feeling of pride, knowing I was part of the team that brought Waterloo its first state championship,” DiSanto added. “The feeling is unforgettable and seeing the banner will bring back all the amazing memories.”
“It will mean that I made history and I will always have a story to tell,” Lewis added.
“We have a good support system all the way down,” Bree added about Waterloo athletic director Christal Kent, superintendent Terri Bavis and everyone else involved.
For Caraballo and Lewis, their love of the game will continue onto the next level. They recently signed their National Letters of Intent to play collegiate basketball. Caraballo will be playing for Nazareth College while Lewis will stay local and take her talents to William Smith. The Herons and Golden Flyers have played each other 34 times but not since 2017. Perhaps in the next few years, the duo that has haunted New York basketball teams will battle on behalf of their collegiate programs. It would be fitting, as William Smith and Nazareth are tied 17-17 in their all-time series.
“I’m excited to see what I can do at the college level,” Caraballo said. “It is really motivation because I will have to start from the bottom and work my way up. I want to bring the same mentality I had in high school into college. I can’t wait to play with all of the talented players that are on the team.”
“The thing I’m looking forward to most is all of the people that supported me through high school ball watching my games at the next level because it’s so close to home,” Lewis said. “All my teachers are telling me they are going to come watch. One of my teachers even bought a Hobart and William Smith shirt because of me. Obviously, coach Bree and my parents are going to have a short ride to my games as well which is nice. I’m also excited about going there because I will have a short ride to the Waterloo games and I will be able to watch the girls I played with grow into everything I know they can be and more.”
This isn’t the first time where Bree has had a player of his move onto the next level. He’s had McKenzie Barber play for Onondaga and Giavanna White-Principio play for Oswego in recent years. Also, Allie Smith has moved onto Fredonia for lacrosse and now most recently, DiSanto will be taking her talents to Division I Central Michigan for lacrosse as well.
“The experience has been surreal and humbling for me,” DiSanto said on everything since winning the state championship. “Knowing the hard work that our team and coaches put into the season to reach our ultimate goal of returning to the state championship and bringing it home this time will forever have an impact on me that I am grateful to say I was part of. The school did a great job of making our experience the best possible. It’s hard to describe the feeling but I can say it was the best moment in my life.”
This is not the end of a success for Waterloo as they have plenty of talent coming up through the program. They also have Addison Bree and Maci Mueller, who have two state championship games appearances before their sophomore seasons. The chemistry between the two future faces of the program grows even further as they both are main fixtures in the girls lacrosse program.
“The bond between the community and the program,” Bree said on how to sum up this whole experience since winning it all. “You can see that everyone is proud of what we accomplished. They’re looking forward to see what the next group is going to do and the next group after that. We just have a really good thing going so we’re excited to see where it’s going to go.”