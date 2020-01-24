NON-LEAGUE

Lyons 51, Edison 19

Lyons (11-2) — Latavia Blasidell 10 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists ... Caiden Crego 8 points, 3 assists, 2 steals ... Mara Briggs 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals

Recommended for you

Loading...
Loading...