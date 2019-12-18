FINGER LAKES EAST
Waterloo 54, Mynderse 22
Waterloo (7-0, 3-0) — Macy Carr 12 points (two 3-pointers) … Giavanna White-Principio 10 points, 10 rebounds … Tabatha Winter 9 points
Mynderse (2-4, 1-2) — Megan Marley 8 points … Bridget Miller 11 rebounds
FINGER LAKES WEST
Red Jacket 39, Dundee 24
RJ (4-2, 3-0) — Ashley Reed 17 points … Mckenzie Schaertl 9 points
Dundee (3-2, 1-1) — Makenzie Cratsley 15 points, 3 steals … Hallie Knapp 7 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals
NON-LEAGUE
Canandaigua 47, Rush-Henrietta 26
CA (3-3) — Kate Stocker 11 points … Kianna Wells 10 points … Meg Ellis 8 points
R-H (0-4) — Kaila Herring 10 points