NON-LEAGUE
Aquinas 55, Mynderse 48
Aquinas (2-1) — Led 30-17 at halftime ... Jayda Henton 21 points ... Chanel Alexander 15 points
Mynderse (1-2) — Mackenzie Higby 24 points, 7 rebounds ... Sydney Haust 7 points, 7 rebounds
Dundee 44, Twin Tiers 35
Dundee (1-1) — Hallie Knapp 25 points, 10 rebounds ... Makenzie Cratsley 13 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists ... Mackenzie Strait 6 assists
Midlakes 63, School of the Arts 41
Midlakes (1-1) — Opened 42-16 halftime lead ... Cara Walker 17 points, 12 rebounds ... Callie Walker 10 points, 15 rebounds ... Lydia Day career-high 15 points
SOTA (1-1) — India Jordan 26 points
Penn Yan 49, Pittsford Sutherland 41
Penn Yan (1-0)
Sutherland (0-1) — Ellie Bergin 15 points, 6 rebounds