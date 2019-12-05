FINGER LAKES WEST
Red Jacket 58, HAC 32
Red Jacket (2-1, 1-0) — Sydney Close 18 points (7-10 FG) … Ashley Reed 14 points (7-8 FG)
HAC (0-2, 0-1) — Vicky Edwards 11 points … Amanda Gugino 10 rebounds
——
Marcus Whitman 49, Romulus 38
Romulus (0-2, 0-1) — Kyaira Woody 16 points
Whitman (2-0, 1-0) — Ari Beverly 16 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals … Maddie Ryan 15 points, 6 rebounds … Emily Paddock 8 points, 4 steals
——
WAYNE COUNTY
Clyde-Savannah 52, Sodus 29
C-S (1-0, 1-0) — Tayler Sharp 19 points, 6 rebounds, 4 blocked shots … Jaida Larsen 13 points, 6 rebounds … Kylie Paylor 9 points
Sodus (0-1, 0-1) — Zoe Creason 7 points … Natalie Lamar 7 points
——
NON-LEAGUE
Waterloo 68, Avon 36
Waterloo (3-0) — Attempted 34 free throws … Gia White-Principio 19 points (career high) … Jill Panek 11 points … Tabatha Winter 10 points
Avon (0-1) — Sarina McDowell 12 points, 8 rebounds