FINGER LAKES WEST

Red Jacket 58, HAC 32

Red Jacket (2-1, 1-0) — Sydney Close 18 points (7-10 FG) … Ashley Reed 14 points (7-8 FG)

HAC (0-2, 0-1) — Vicky Edwards 11 points … Amanda Gugino 10 rebounds

Marcus Whitman 49, Romulus 38

Romulus (0-2, 0-1) — Kyaira Woody 16 points

Whitman (2-0, 1-0) — Ari Beverly 16 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals … Maddie Ryan 15 points, 6 rebounds … Emily Paddock 8 points, 4 steals

WAYNE COUNTY

Clyde-Savannah 52, Sodus 29

C-S (1-0, 1-0) — Tayler Sharp 19 points, 6 rebounds, 4 blocked shots … Jaida Larsen 13 points, 6 rebounds … Kylie Paylor 9 points

Sodus (0-1, 0-1) — Zoe Creason 7 points … Natalie Lamar 7 points

NON-LEAGUE

Waterloo 68, Avon 36

Waterloo (3-0) — Attempted 34 free throws … Gia White-Principio 19 points (career high) … Jill Panek 11 points … Tabatha Winter 10 points

Avon (0-1) — Sarina McDowell 12 points, 8 rebounds

