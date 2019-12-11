FINGER LAKES EAST
Mynderse 47, Newark 41
Mynderse (2-2, 1-0) — Mackenzie Higby 13 points, 11 rebounds ... Bridget Miller 12 points, 10 rebounds
Newark (1-2, 0-1) — Kalyna Bryant 12 points ... Alycia Divelbliss 10 points
Pal-Mac 53, Wayne 42
Wayne (0-2, 0-1) — Adrianna Behrendt 20 points (3 3-pointers)
Pal-Mac (3-1, 1-0) — Andra Savage 18 points, 21 rebounds ... Sophie Lyko 13 points, 3 steals, 3 blocked shots ... Katie Smyth 10 points, 3 steals, 4 assists ... Tatum Smyth 6 points, 4 rebounds
WAYNE COUNTY
Clyde-Savannah 54, Williamson 45
C-S (3-0, 3-0) — Tayler Sharp 17 points, 5 steals, 4 blocked shots … Jaida Larsen 25 points, 11 rebounds, 5 steals … Ashlyn Rattray 9 points, 5 steals
Williamson (0-2, 0-2)