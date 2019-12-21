FINGER LAKES EAST
Mynderse 47, Geneva 40
Geneva (0-5, 0-3) — Chyna Ames 12 points ... Bri Carter 11 points ... Shamya Jordan 6 points, 9 rebounds
Mynderse (3-4, 2-2) — Megan Marley 17 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals ... Valerie Kohberger 7 points ... Mackenzie Higby 6 points, 4 assists
——
Pal-Mac 48, Midlakes 44
Midlakes (4-3, 1-2) — Kate Mahoney 14 points, 2 steals ... Cara Walker 11 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals
Pal-Mac (6-1, 4-0) — Andra Savage 17 points, 17 rebounds ... Sophie Lyko 17 points, 17 rebounds ... Katie Smyth 8 points, 3 steals, 3 assists ... Tatum Smyth 4 points, 6 rebounds
——
Waterloo 38, Penn Yan 29
Waterloo (8-0, 4-0) — Morgan Caraballo 9 points ... Macy Carr 9 points ... Jillian Panek 7 points
Penn Yan (3-2, 1-2) — Sierra Harrison 9 points, 4 steals ... Jammie Decker 7 points, 14 rebounds ... Ashley Sisson 6 points, 14 rebounds
——
Wayne 51, Newark 43
Newark (1-6, 0-4)
Wayne (2-2, 2-1) — Adriana Behrendt 24 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists ... Aly Johnson 9 points ... Aaliyah Zenelovic 9 points, 10 rebounds
——
FINGER LAKES WEST
Dundee 44, Bloomfield 36
Dundee (4-2, 2-1) — Mackenzie Strait 19 points, 7 rebounds ... Hallie Knapp 16 points, 6 rebounds ... Makenzie Cratsley 7 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists
Bloomfield (2-5, 1-3) — Liv Caspersson 14 points
——
WAYNE COUNTY
East Rochester 53, Clyde-Savannah 25
C-S (5-1, 4-1) — Jaida Larsen 13 points
ER (7-1, 3-1) — Samantha Lewis 15 points, 10 rebounds ... Lily Funk 15 points, 5 assists ... Zoe Zutes 12 points, 11 rebounds, 16 blocked shots ... Mackenzie James 5 points, 13 rebounds
——
Gananda 48, Sodus 20
——
Lyons 74, Williamson 60
Williamson (0-4, 0-4) — Sarah Lang 13 points ... Shaylyn Miller 10 points ... Brooke Guinan 9 points
Lyons (4-2, 3-1) — Caiden Crego 22 points, 5 assists, 5 steals ... Caitlyn McDonald 17 points, 10 rebounds, 5 steals ... Jenna Stone 12 points, 3 steals ... Imani Harder 9 points, 5 assists, 6 steals ... Latavia Blaisdell 8 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals
——
NON-LEAGUE
Red Creek 58, Rochester Prep 31
Red Creek (6-1) — Izzy Wilbur 31 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 6 steals ... Jenny Easling 11 points ... Mackenzie Ferguson 9 points, 7 rebounds ... Morgan Sherman 3 points, 10 rebounds
——
Notre Dame 59, Red Jacket 39
Notre Dame (4-1) — Amelia McCulley 21 points, 7 steals ... Lindsey Weidman 15 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals
Red Jacket (4-3) — Sydney Close 14 points ... McKenzie Schaertl 11 points
——
SCOTT ZAHN MEMORIAL CLASSIC
Canandaigua 45, Victor 40