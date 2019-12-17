FINGER LAKES WEST
Romulus 55, Bloomfield 31
Bloomfield (2-4, 1-2) — Liv Caspersson 10 points … Sydney Roach 7 points
Romulus (2-2, 1-1) — Kyaira Woody 22 points … Hannah Minges 15 points, 12 rebounds … Kierra Reese 6 steals
——
WAYNE COUNTY
Clyde-Savannah 62, Red Creek 43
Red Creek (5-1, 4-1) — Izzy Wilbur 17 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals … Jenny Easling 13 points
Clyde-Savannah (5-0, 4-0) — Jaida Larsen 33 points, 24 rebounds … Tayler Sharp 9 points, 8 rebounds, 8 steals … Kelsie DiSanto 5 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocked shots
——
NON-LEAGUE
Northstar 51, Harley/Allendale-Columbia 48
Northstar (6-0) — Aaliyah Pennie 15 points, 12 rebounds … Alayna Garwood 14 points (two 3-pointers)
HAC (0-6) — Led 11-1 after first quarter … Anna Thomas 16 points, 3 assists, 5 steals … Amelia Gugino 12 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocked shots … Alicia Strader 6 points, 13 rebounds … Eliza Nicosia 7 points, 3 blocked shots
——
Hannibal 47, North Rose-Wolcott 26
NR-W (1-4)
Hannibal (2-3) — Kelsey Combes 14 points (four 3-pointers) … Julia Shortslef 14 points
——
Mercy 61, Geneva 29
Mercy (5-0) — Led 36-13 at halftime … Libby McDonough 15 points (four 3-pointers) … Katie Whitaker 11
Geneva (0-3) — Chyna Ames 11 points … Bri Carter 7 pointers (two 3-pointers)
——
Dundee 58, Campbell-Savona 14
C-S (0-4)
Dundee (3-1) — Everyone on the roster scored … Hallie Knapp 16 points, 11 rebounds … Makenzie Cratsley 11 points, 14 rebounds … Ally Wood 10 points … Mackenzie Strait 9 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists … Trisha Edmister 8 points, 7 rebounds
——
Midlakes 56, Gananda 35
Gananda (2-3) — Ashley Crumb 10 points
Midlakes (4-2) — Led by 8 at halftime before outscoring Gananda 23-4 in third quarter … Cara Walker 29 points, 13 rebounds … Victoria Rose 8 points, 7 rebounds … Callie Walker 7 rebounds … Jaycie Lannon 4 steals