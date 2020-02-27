Section V Tournament
CLASS A FIRST ROUND
(2) Pittsford Mendon 72, (15) Wayne 32
Wayne (4-17) — Adriana Behrendt 9 points … Riley Simpson 8 points … Izzie Chelini 4 rebounds
——
(4) Canandaigua 42, (13) Spencerport 40
CA (14-7) — Kate Stocker 10 points ... Kyleigh Chapman 10 points
——
CLASS C1 FIRST ROUND
(1) Pembroke 75, (16) Sodus 61
At Oakfield-Alabama HS
Sodus (1-20) — Tiana White 8 points
——
(4) Red Jacket 70, (13) Rochester Academy 45
RJ (16-5) — Sydney Close 11 points, 10 assists, 10 steals ... Lillian Penird 11 points ... Mckenzie Schaertl 10 points ... Olivia Hotchkiss 9 points
——
(5) Marcus Whitman 54, (12) Bloomfield 26
Bloomfield (5-16) — No statistics provided
MW (15-6) — Ari Beverly 15 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals … Maddie Ryan 13 points … Emily Paddock 7 points, 5 steals … Katie Deatherage 12 rebounds
——
(7) East Rochester 61, (10) Addison 24
At Marcus Whitman HS
ER (12-9) — No statistics provided
——
(11) Letchworth 40, (6) Gananda 33
Gananda (11-10) — No statistics provided
——
CLASS C2 FIRST ROUND
(1) Lyons 60, (16) Cal-Mum 31
Lyons (18-3) — Caitlyn McDonald 17 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 blocked shots … Jayla Bell 9 points, 3 steals … Caiden Crego 9 points, 4 rebounds, 6 steals … Jenna Stone 8 points, 5 rebounds, 5 steals … Imani Harder 8 points
——
(2) Keshequa 45, (15) Harley/Allendale-Columbia 30
HAC (4-17) — Chloe Fowler 13 points … Eliza Nicosia 9 points
——
(3) Red Creek 64, (14) Geneseo 58
At Gananda HS
Red Creek (15-6) — Isabella Wilbur 29 points, 5 rebounds ... Jenny Easling 22 points, 5 assists ... Mackenzie Ferguson 15 rebounds ... Riley Shaffer 7 rebounds
——
(4) Wheatland-Chili 50, (13) South Seneca 32
SS (7-14) — Hailey Bentley 9 points … Allissa Fletcher 7 points … Logan Shaulis 5 rebounds, 2 steals
——
(5) Clyde-Savannah 62, (12) Lyndonville 41
At East Rochester HS
C-S (14-7) — Jaida Larsen 24 points, 15 rebounds … Tayler Sharp 13 points … Ashlyn Rattray 12 points … Kylie Paylor 11 points … Kelsie DiSanto 10 points, 4 blocked shots
——
(7) Dundee 45, (10) Bolivar-Richburg 21
At Bath Haverling HS
Dundee (13-8) — Mackenzie Strait 21 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals ... Makenzie Cratsley 15 points, 14 rebounds, 5 steals ... Hallie Knapp 8 rebounds ... Kendall Parker 4 assists